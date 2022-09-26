Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the greatest player in the history of football after winning the Ballon d'Or in 2017.

Barcelona icon Xavi disputed Ronaldo's claim, insisting that former teammate Lionel Messi was the greatest ever.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have spoken about their rivalry, with the latter insisting that the duo have changed football history.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both now sadly edging ever closer to the end of their illustrious careers. But regardless of what happens between now and the days they retire, both superstars have secured their places in the pantheon of all-time greats alongside Pele and Diego Maradona.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has made no secret of his desire to become the greatest footballer ever. Messi, on the other hand, has always insisted that it's never been a personal objective for him. How people remember him is down to each individual.

In terms of Ballon d'Or awards, Messi leads the way with a record-breaking eight to his name. The Inter Miami forward has secured the honour on three more occasions since Ronaldo won the prestigious individual accolade for a fifth time in 2017. Asked if he believes he's the greatest footballer in history, Messi responded: “As I always said, I do not know if I am the best player in history or not. If I am one of the best, then this is a wonderful thing.”

Ronaldo Claimed to be Best Ever in 2017

'I'm the best player in history'

However, after Ronaldo sealed the 2017 Ballon d'Or, the Portuguese forward raised eyebrows with some forthright comments he made to France Football. Speaking to The Independent, he said:

"I don't see anyone better than me. No player does things that I cannot do myself, but I see things others can't do. There's no more complete player than me. I'm the best player in history - in the good and the bad moments."

Barcelona legend unimpressed by claim

Ronaldo's comments prompted a response from Barcelona legend Xavi, who was playing for Al Sadd at the time. "Messi does more things compared to Cristiano," the World Cup winner insisted during an interview with Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio, per AS. "Messi is the best."

"If Cristiano considers himself the best player in history, that's fine, but those of us who see him train, there is no comparison. Messi is the best in history and we don't see it any other way."

Xavi, who went head-to-head with Ronaldo for club and country on numerous occasions during his own glittering career, added: "I imagine all of the managers in the world going out to stop Messi. Even if you do what Athletic Club did, man-mark him like in the Copa del Rey final, they still come out on top. He can't be defended against.

"Messi is the difference-maker and we always tried to give the ball to him in space with time to unbalance them. Messi is the player that makes the most difference in the world. It's more than obvious."

Messi and Ronaldo's Glittering Careers

Both are two of the best to have played the game

Messi and Ronaldo have been at the heart of debates for many years. It cannot be questioned that both men are two of the greatest players of all time given what they have both achieved in the sport.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, is a superstar and has been a joy to watch over the past two decades, bursting onto the scene as a rapid winger with Sporting Lisbon and Manchester United, before transforming into the most lethal scorer that the sport has ever seen, with over 800 goals to his name.

The forward remains Real Madrid's all-time record scorer, finding the back of the net 450 times, while helping the Spanish giants win 15 titles, including two league titles and four Champions League honours before leaving to join Juventus in 2018.

Players with the most Ballon d'Or awards Player Ballon d'Or awards Lionel Messi 8 (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, 2023) Cristiano Ronaldo 5 (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017) Michel Platini 3 (1983, 1984, 1985) Johan Cruyff 3 (1971, 1973, 1974) Marco van Basten 3 (1988, 1989, 1992)

With four Champions Leagues and 10 La Liga titles - just some of the accolades he has to his name - Messi is a true legend of the game. His most jaw-dropping achievement came in 2012 when he netted 91 goals in the calendar year. His ability to glide past defenders during the peak of his powers instantly made people get off their seats in sheer awe.

In 778 matches for his beloved Barcelona, he recorded nearly 1000 goal contributions. On the international scene, the forward played a key role in helping Argentina win their first World Cup since 1986 in 2022, defeating France in the final in Qatar - an honour which his rival has never achieved.

Argentine full of praise for the Portugal star

Messi made some interesting comments about his long rivalry with Ronaldo after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or in Paris. He told reporters: “It was an epic competition between brackets. Athletically, he was very good, and I think we benefited from each other because we are both very competitive, and he also always wants to win over everyone and everything.

“I think it was a very beautiful period for us and for those who love football in general. What we have done all this time is very appreciable because, as they say, it is easy to reach the top but difficult to stay. We stayed at the top for ten or fifteen years, I'm not sure how many, and it was very difficult. It was very difficult to continue at this level and I think it was a great thing and a beautiful memory for everyone who enjoys football.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have played 36 competitive games against each other in their senior career. Messi has been victorious in 16 meetings, while his rival has won 11 times.

Messi is not the only one out of the duo to shower the other with praise, though. In September 2023, Ronaldo also shared his thoughts on the rivalry, declaring that the competition between the two was "over" after he was left off the Ballon d'Or shortlist for the first time in over a decade.

“Hatred? I don’t see things like that, the rivalry is over,” he was quoted as saying by The Independent. “It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don’t have to hate Messi and vice versa.”

He added: “We’ve done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that’s the most important thing. He’s followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I’ve seen, he’s been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don’t see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I’m not saying we’re friends, I’ve never had dinner with him, but we’re professional colleagues and we respect each other.”