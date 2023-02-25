Highlights Ronaldo Nazario selects a dream XI of the greatest players of all time, including legends like Gianluigi Buffon and Diego Maradona

The team is highly offensive, with full-backs Cafu and Roberto Carlos known for their attacking prowess.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were included, with 'R9' omitting Ronaldinho from his team.

Ronaldo Nazario will always be remembered as one of the greatest players in football history. The Brazilian was a lethal striker that scored 298 goals in a club career that saw him play for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid. 'R9' also played 99 times for his country, scoring 62 goals and helping them to two World Cup triumphs, and he might have accomplished even more had he not suffered from two serious knee injuries while at Inter.

His iconic image and reputation within the game will never be questioned, and the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently tasked by the Daily Mail with selecting an XI of the greatest players of all-time. Who better qualified to select such a team than the legendary forward, who has seen multiple stars take the field? And while his team is absolutely stacked with talent, there are a few notable omissions, including fellow Brazilian great, Ronaldinho.

Ronaldo Nazario's Greatest Ever XI Position Player Clubs Nationality GK Gianluigi Buffon Parma, Juventus, PSG Italy RB Cafu Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, AS Roma, AC Milan Brazil CB Paolo Maldini AC Milan Italy CB Fabio Cannavaro Napoli, Parma, Inter, Juventus, Real Madrid, Al-Ahli, Bengal Tuskers Italy LB Roberto Carlos Union Sao Joao, Atletico-MG, Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi, Delhi Dynamos Brazil CM Zinedine Zidane Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid France CM Diego Maradona Argentinos Jrs., Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys Argentina CM Pele Santos, New York Cosmos Brazil RW Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami Argentina ST Ronaldo Nazario Sao Cristovao, Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Corinthians Brazil LW Cristiano Ronaldo Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr Portugal

GK: Gianluigi Buffon

Clubs: Parma, Juventus, PSG

The Italian legend retired from professional football in August 2023, after a long and successful 28-year career in the game. His most notable spell was with Juventus, where Buffon played from 2001 to 2018, and then again from 2019 to 2021.

Keeping a remarkable 429 clean sheets across his ludicrous 925 appearances for all his clubs and the Italian national side, it is easy to see why Ronaldo has opted for the former Parma man ahead of others to potentially find themselves in the conversation. Buffon's extraordinary career meant that he left the sport with a status as one of the best shot-stoppers of all time, and some will even consider the Bianconeri legend to be the best ever.

RB: Cafu

Clubs: Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, AS Roma, AC Milan

An international teammate of Ronaldo for World Cup wins in both 1994 and 2002, it was almost a straight forward decision as 'R9' knows better than anyone just how good Cafu was. The full-back formed part of one of the greatest defences ever under Carlo Ancelotti at AC Milan, and was just as capable going forward as he was at defending his own goal.

The best part of his career was spent in Italy as he also had spells with Juventus and Roma before joining AC Milan and winning Serie A during his first campaign at the San Siro. Cafu was also a big part of the side to win the 2007 Champions League final against Liverpool before retiring the following year at the age of 38.

CB: Paolo Maldini

Clubs: AC Milan

Another big player for AC Milan was the versatile defender, Maldini, a player Ronaldo played against many times during his career. The Italian was a constant in his club's back line during his incredible 25-year career that he called time on in 2009.

An incredible five European Cup successes and seven Serie A titles are present within the honours list of the former Italian defender. He was unfortunately not part of the Italy squad that won the World Cup in 2006, but came incredibly close to achieving this feat in both 1994 and 1990, with second and third place finishes respectively.

Now 55 years old, the one-club legend didn't hang up his boots until he had entered his 40s while being capable of playing both centre-back and left-back to a greater level than almost any defender ever to grace a football pitch. However, it is the centre-back role that he will fill in this XI.

CB: Fabio Cannavaro

Clubs: Napoli, Parma, Inter, Juventus, Real Madrid, Al-Ahli, Bengal Tuskers

Partnering Maldini in the heart of the defence is another Italian defender who is widely regarded as one of the best to ever do it. Cannavaro spent most of his years in Italy, representing Napoli, Parma, Inter Milan and Juventus before eventually trying his hand in Spain at Real Madrid for three years.

Facing Ronaldo on several occasions at club and international level, the legendary centre-back was an attackers' nightmare, possessing a decent amount of pace, excellent IQ, and brilliant tackling. Unlike the others mentioned before him, Cannavaro is the only player so far to have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award, collecting football's most prestigious prize in 2006, the same year as Italy's World Cup triumph.

LB: Roberto Carlos

Clubs: Union Sao Joao, Atletico-MG, Palmeiras, Inter, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Anzhi, Delhi Dynamos

Carlos is the second Brazilian selected for this line-up, along with his full-back partner Cafu. The former Real Madrid defender is still very fondly thought of by fans as well as people within the game. An attacking force from defence, he was almost ahead of his time and would slot perfectly into the modern game with full-backs growing in importance.

Many young players coming through the ranks in this position will surely use Carlos as an example of how to play the position to perfection. And he wasn't too bad at set pieces, although he doesn't get near the top 12 for most free-kick goals ever.

CM: Zinedine Zidane

Clubs: Cannes, Bordeaux, Juventus, Real Madrid

Moving into midfield, we begin with one of the most silky players to ever grace the game. Zidane's tall stature didn't impact how incredible he was on the ball, something which he demonstrated time and time again for Real Madrid, Juventus, and France.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, the elegant Frenchman was named the best player in the world in 1998, which was surprisingly his only Ballon d'Or win of his career. Winning La Liga, the Champions League, and the World Cup during his incredible career, Zizou's gracefulness in possession is the reason why so many fans today fell in love with the beautiful game.

CM: Diego Maradona

Clubs: Argentinos Jrs., Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys

The late, great Argentine is a likely fixture in any player's all-time XI. Maradona unfortunately passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, but the legacy of the former Napoli man will live on forever within the game. The Italian club has even named their stadium after the Argentinian icon, meaning he will never be forgotten.

The skill he possessed was never seen before until another magical little Argentinian appeared on the scene decades later. Two Serie A titles and a World Cup triumph in 1986 are the biggest achievements in Maradona's career, but these honours don't even tell half the story of the ability he showed throughout his career.

CM: Pele

Clubs: Santos, New York Cosmos

Another Brazilian added to the team, although this one could be considered cheating as Pele typically played further forward in his heyday. However, considering his status within the game, we'll let 'R9' have this one.

The late superstar became one of the finest players in the world during his career, and Brazilian fans will all tell you that he remains the greatest to ever do it. He was idolised by many, and Ronaldo will likely fall into that camp too.

Pele's official goal record states that the forward incredibly scored more than 1,000 goals during his career, which is a number still unmatched by anyone today. Unfortunately, the icon passed away in December 2022, with the whole footballing world going into mourning for the tragic loss of one of the greats.

RW: Lionel Messi

Clubs: Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami

Just imagine what a team featuring Messi and Maradona could do. Opposition players would be unable to cope with the pure technical ability and the silky dribbling that would be on display. The former Barcelona man is one of only two players in the XI that is currently still playing following his move to Inter Miami in the summer transfer window.

The Argentine sensation has won a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, which is the most in the award's history, and has now also added a World Cup to his extensive trophy collection. With over 800 career goals to his name, he is widely regarded as the greatest player to have ever graced a football pitch.

ST: Ronaldo Nazario

Clubs: Sao Cristovao, Cruzeiro, PSV, Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Corinthians

Ronaldo had to include himself up top and, to be honest, you wouldn't argue against him. The Brazilian is seen as one of the greatest strikers of all-time by fans and fellow professionals, and perhaps the most technically gifted.

Ronaldo played for the biggest teams in both Italy and Spain during spells with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Scoring a total of 298 goals at club level, as well as 62 times for the Brazil international team, he might have had even more to his name had he not picked up multiple serious injuries which hampered him. Nevertheless, with the World Cup champion and two-time Ballon d'Or winner leading the line, this XI certainly wouldn't be short of goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo missed 224 games through injury during his career, with his longest time out being 523 days.

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo

Clubs: Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

What a way to cap off the team. Ronaldo, after hesitating for a brief moment, opted for Cristiano Ronaldo over Ronaldinho for the left-wing spot, a supremely difficult choice for anyone to make. But a prime CR7 is certainly up there with the best players to ever take the field.

Leading the way with the most goals in men's international football with a total of 128, one that could yet rise, Ronaldo has performed everywhere he has gone, be it Madrid, Manchester, or Turin. Now 39-years-old, the Al-Nassr star's CV really is something to behold - five Ballon d'Or's, five Champions Leagues and domestic trophies with every club he has played for. Yes, the World Cup might still elude him, but he remains one of the best players to ever do it.

