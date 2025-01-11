Former hitman Ronaldo Nazario, who starred for some of football’s greatest sides, is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game – but his favourite teammate of all time, an ex-Aston Villa star, may come as a bit of a shock.

Starring for Barcelona, Real Madrid and both sides who are blessed to call San Siro their home throughout his 482-game club career, the glittering Brazilian had the pleasure of lining up alongside some of world football’s best on offer.

Affectionally monikered ‘R9’, the frightening talisman first got the chance to strut his stuff in Europe for PSV Eindhoven, who secured his signature from Cruizero in the summer of 1994 when he was a fresh-faced youngster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo remains the youngest recipient of the Ballon d'Or award at the age of 21 in 1997.

It wasn’t long before he made waves across the continents and a whole host of European juggernauts were queuing up, waiting to pounce at the chance of snaring his services. The lucky winners of the tug of war were La Liga outfit Barcelona.

From there on out, he became the most feared frontman on the planet, joining Inter Milan in 1997. A high-profile move to Los Blancos later beckoned in 2007 before moving to the other half of the Italian capital a year later.

On the international stage, his collection of teammates includes the likes of Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho – all of whom are regarded as some of Brazil’s greatest ever players – while he was equally lucky throughout his club career.

By virtue of his illustrious CV, life at club level saw him rub shoulders with players of a similar ilk. In fact, all of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Raul shared the pitch with the lightning-quick talisman, but the list of talent is endless.

Albeit not the sexiest name, especially when you compare him to Ronaldo’s long list of teammates, it is Luc Nilis who boasts the honour of being the Brazilian’s greatest ever teammate. Per The Sun, the former striker called him ‘simply fantastic’:

“I played with people like Figo, Romario, Zidane, Rivaldo, Djorkaeff and Raul, but nobody was like him. (Nilis) was simply fantastic, certainly the best teammate I’ve ever had.”

It was during his two-year stint in the Netherlands with PSV when Ronaldo, widely recognised as one of the most technically gifted players in football history, struck up a formidable strike partnership with former Belgium centre forward Nilis.

Hasselt-born Nilis, who plundered 10 strikes in 56 outings for Belgium, played alongside R9 on 50 different occasions and the pair combined ten times for the Dutch side, accruing a points per game rate of 2.10. Together, they were simply lethal.

Nilis' departure from PSV saw him picked up by Premier League outfit Aston Villa in the summer of 2000. He scored two goals in five outings, equating to 261 minutes of action, in England before suffering what is considered one of the worst injuries in football history, which prematurely cut short a wonderfully-crafted career.