Legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo once named the one England player he believed could've played for the Canarinho during the same era that he did. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner was part of the most dominant Brazil sides to ever grace football, making it to consecutive World Cup finals and winning the tournament in 2002.

That very squad contained a whole host of some of the greatest players to have ever worn the famous yellow jersey, including Cafu, Ronaldinho, and Roberto Carlos. Yet, despite the star-studded talent in their ranks, Ronaldo admitted that one Englishman would’ve been able to stake a claim for a place in the team.

Ronaldo Names David Beckham as Only Englishman Good Enough For Brazil

Beckham shared details of a conversation the pair had at Real Madrid