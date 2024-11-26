Key Takeaways Ronaldo Nazario's all-time greatest Premier League XI included legends like Peter Schmeichel and Thierry Henry.

There were, however, notable absences like Steven Gerrard.

Former Manchester United players dominated the team, with five club legends included by the Brazilian.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo was one of the most fearsome strikers in the world. The Brazilian burst onto the scene in the 1990s and tore defences apart before injuries slowed him down. There was no one quite like him during his prime and he represented some of the best teams around the globe.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter Milan just to name a few. He never took his talents to the Premier League, though, to the disappointment of many fans. Still, that doesn't mean he wasn't keeping a close eye on proceedings in the English top flight. In an interview with Paddy Power via The Sun, the former World Cup winner was asked to name his all-time greatest Premier League XI and it's quite the side.

There are some pretty big absences, with the likes of Steven Gerrard missing out, but there's no denying the level of talent included in Ronaldo's XI. Let's take a look.

Ronaldo's All-Time Premier League XI Position Player GK Peter Schmeichel RB Gary Neville CB Sol Campbell CB John Terry LB Ashley Cole RM David Beckham CM Patrick Vieira CM Frank Lampard LM Ryan Giggs ST Thierry Henry ST Cristiano Ronaldo

Goalkeeper & Defence

Schmeichel, Neville, Campbell, Terry & Cole

If there was any doubt as to whether Ronaldo knew what he was talking about when it came to Premier League greats, he erased that instantly when he named Peter Schmeichel in between the sticks. The former Manchester United man is the greatest goalkeeper in the history of the English top flight and well deserving of a spot here.

In front of him, the Brazilian has selected a who's who of the best defenders in Premier League history. Gary Neville and Ashley Cole have been selected for the full-back roles. They're both considered two of the very best to ever play in their respective roles and their Premier League legacies are legendary.

In the middle, John Terry has been paired up with Sol Campbell. The former is a Chelsea legend and was key to one of the most successful periods in their history. The latter is a controversial figure for former club Tottenham Hotspur, but only because he moved to Arsenal and became an icon with the Gunners.

Midfield

Beckham, Vieira, Lampard & Giggs

On either flank, Ronaldo has two United legends. Ryan Giggs, on the left, is one of the Premier League's greatest players and his impact during the first 20 years of the division's history can't be overstated. He's recorded more assists than anyone else in the top flight's history and won just about everything he could with the Red Devils. On the other wing is his former teammate, David Beckham.

The Englishman moved away from Old Trafford before he had the chance to become quite as iconic as Giggs, but he still had a massive impact during his time in the Premier League. The former Three Lions captain is one of the best right-footed players in league history and there's no one more suited to playing out wide in Ronaldo's team.

In the middle of the park, the former forward seemingly has his say on the Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes & Frank Lampard debate as only the latter is included in his team. The Chelsea hero scored goals unlike any midfielder ever has in the top flight and is one of its top scorers. It's quite a remarkable feat considering his position, but his goals were vital as they helped guide the Blues to numerous trophies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frank Lampard scored 177 goals in the Premier League

Alongside Lampard, it's Patrick Vieira. The Arsenal icon was a machine in midfield and loved engaging in fierce battles with some of the Premier League's hardest hitters. Few players in the division's history have been quite as hard as the Frenchman and Ronaldo clearly respects that with his inclusion.

Strikers

Thierry Henry & Cristiano Ronaldo

Up front, Ronaldo has selected his namesake. Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in 2003 as a promising young prospect, but by the time he departed in 2009, he was one of the greatest players England had ever seen. He's since gone on to become even better and is now one of the best players of all-time, but his time at Old Trafford was enough to earn him a spot here.

Alongside him is Thierry Henry. The former Arsenal man is regarded as the best Premier League player of all-time and for good reason. He torched defenders during his time with the Gunners and whether it was scoring goals or creating them for his teammates, there was no one quite like the Frenchman.