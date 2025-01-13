Summary Ronaldo Nazario was one of the faces of his footballing generation, beloved by many current players.

Back in 2019, the Brazilian was asked who of the current crop he preferred watching the most.

The five players he named have gone on to have varying levels of success in the years since.

If you were to ask many footballers of this generation who their favourite players to watch growing up were, Ronaldo Nazario's name would no doubt be one that appeared over and over again. The Brazilian was one of the biggest stars in both the 1990s and the 2000s, using his unique mix of pace, power and skill, the likes of which had rarely been seen before.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner won pretty much everything there was to win at the highest level – with the exception of the Champions League – but still remains active in football to this day. The 48-year-old is the president of Spanish club Real Valladolid, which no doubt means he is keeping up with the latest happenings in the sport.

While many would label Ronaldo as their hero, the man himself was asked back in 2019 who his favourite players were to watch at the time. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to take a look at his answers and find out what has happened to those names more than five years on.

Related Ronaldo Named Shock Ex-Aston Villa Star as His Greatest-Ever Teammate Ronaldo Nazario snubbed the likes of Zidane, Figo and Ronaldinho when naming his favourite teammate of all time.

Lionel Messi

Inter Miami

"Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar," is what Ronaldo said about the first player he named. As the Brazilian states, it's no surprise that it's Lionel Messi, who is arguably the greatest player to ever step foot on a pitch.

At the time of the comments, the Argentine was still at Barcelona, where it looked likely he would finish his career. The club's financial troubles put a stop to that though, and he has moved twice since then. First to Paris Saint-Germain and then to David Beckham-owned Inter Miami in the MLS.

The little magician has also added more Ballon d'Or's to his collection, now sitting on eight. Most importantly though, he finally got his hands on the World Cup as he helped Argentina beat France to win the 2022 tournament.

Neymar

Al-Hilal

A fellow countryman follows in Neymar, but ever since Ronaldo's comments, luck has not been on the winger's side. Having failed to win the Champions League in Paris, which he was expected to do when he first arrived for a world-record fee, Neymar made the lucrative move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal.

Injuries have plagued the forward, though, leading to speculation that he may even have his contract terminated. That is yet to happen, but if he continues to be unavailable, then that may be in the player's future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neymar has scored 17 more international goals than Ronaldo Nazario.

Related 10 Most Entertaining Players in Football History [Ranked] From the maverick Mario Balotelli to the sublime Ronaldinho, here are the top 10 most entertaining players in football history.

Eden Hazard

Retired

Ronaldo knows what the pressure is like to make a major move to Real Madrid, which is exactly the challenge his next pick faced. Sadly for Eden Hazard, his journey at the Santiago Bernabeu played out in a way no one would have wanted it to.

Having been one of Chelsea's best players for the better part of the 2010s, the Belgian completed his dream move to the Spanish capital and immediately encountered problems. Issues maintaining his weight and injuries stopped him from being able to fill the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he would eventually fade into obscurity. This led to a sad retirement in 2023 while still in his early thirties.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Of the five players that the famous forward listed, it is Mohamed Salah who is currently in the richest vein of form. He is also the only one to remain at the club he was at when Ronaldo made his choices, although it is not certain how long that will remain the case.

Salah has continued to be exceptional for Liverpool and is on course to have his most productive season yet, which, especially by his standards, is quite a remarkable achievement. He does this while speculation surrounding his future persists, as there is less than six months left on his deal and the winger has continuously said that he and the club are not close to an agreement.

Related Mo Salah's Goal-Scoring Record Against Teams (Ranked) Mohamed Salah has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

Not even Ronaldo would have predicted just how difficult it would be for Kylian Mbappe to settle in as a Galactico. It seemed that after years of the 'will he, won't he' saga between the Frenchman and Madrid, once he finally arrived, he would just burst into life and go from strength to strength.

In a team full of attacking superstars, Mbappe has struggled to stand out. His rate of goals has slowed down dramatically from where it was at PSG, as the likes of Vinicius Junior outshine him. Many thought this would be the move that would secure him his own Ballon d'Or, but not with his current performances.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/01/2025.