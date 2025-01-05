There are very few more memorable snapshots in the world of football than Ronaldo Nazario, a true legend of the beautiful game, sporting that unusual haircut at the 2002 World Cup – but what was the Brazilian hitman's reasoning behind it?

Hosted in South Korea and Japan, there were plenty of shocks and surprises throughout, but there was still plenty of discussion surrounding Ronaldo’s bizarre decision to shave the majority of his hair and leave an awkwardly placed patch at the front.

Four years earlier, at the 1998 World Cup in France, the silky striker’s campaign was ruined thanks to the copious amounts of pressure on his shoulders as such a build-up of responsibility caused him to suffer from a seizure on the day of the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo is the youngest Ballon d’Or winner of all time, having picked up the prestigious award at 21 years, 3 months and 5 days old.

Initially, he wasn’t named in the squad for the final in Paris, but a shift in the team sheet saw him start at the top of the Selecao tree. Though, alongside the likes of Rivaldo and Roberto Carlos, the man in question couldn’t do anything to prevent the hosts from seeing out a comfortable, 3-0 win.

It has since been revealed that, in order to prevent a repeat of what happened before the turn of the millennium in terms of the unrivalled attention on the extent and impact his injuries would have, his haircut was used as a distraction to allow him to do what he did best at the apex of his powers: score goals.

Related 10 Greatest Strikers of the 21st Century [Ranked] These 10 great 21st-century strikers, including Thierry Henry, knew how to find the back of the net.

Much of the talk pre-2002 World Cup was centred around whether Ronaldo, a two-time winner of the international showpiece, was able to spearhead his nation to glory once more despite the aforementioned injury issues. Talking to ESPN in 2018, the legendary centre forward said:

“I had an injury in my leg, and everybody was talking about that. I decided to cut my hair and lave the small thing there. I come to training and everybody saw me with bad hair. Everybody was talking about the hair and forgot about the injury.

“I could stay more calm and relaxed and focused on my training,” he continued, before suggesting he wasn’t proud of his unorthodox look: “I’m not proud about the hair itself because it was pretty strange. But it was a good way to change the subject.”

Close

In jest, when talking on Good Morning Britain, the former talisman – recognised as one of the most technically gifted footballers of all time – also apologised to the ‘millions of mums’ around the world who had children influenced by his haircut of choice and, as a result, were keen to emulate the South American gem.

“My mum – and millions of mums around the world – they all hate me to this day I met some people whos son had the same haircut. I apologise! I’m very sorry for that.”