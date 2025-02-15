Ronaldo Nazario was fortunate enough to play alongside some of the very best in the business during his career, but the Brazilian icon has revealed which former Real Madrid player was his worst ever teammate. The World Cup winner played for PSV, Barcelona, and both Milan clubs during his storied career, as well as the Madrid giants, winning almost everything there was to win in the process.

Naturally, playing for such teams meant that there were plenty of star-studded cast members alongside him, with fellow Ballon d'Or recipients Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, and Fabio Cannavaro among them. Not everyone could cut the mustard, though, with Ronaldo naming one former Madridista "a joke" and claiming that they were very bad at football.

Ronaldo Names Thomas Gravesen as His Worst Teammate

The Danish midfielder lasted just one season at the Bernabeu

Speaking to former Brazilian teammate Romario, Ronaldo revealed that former Celtic and Everton ball-winner Thomas Gravesen was the worst player he had played alongside during his career. The Dane joined Los Blancos in 2005, but was shipped off to Glasgow just a year later after struggling to make any sort of impact.

Explaining why Gravesen stood out as the worst, Ronaldo stated, as per Relevo:

"There was one at Real Madrid that was a joke. Gravesen was a really great guy, very good person. He recently won a $50 million poker tournament. But in football he was very bad."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo and Gravesen played alongside each other 29 times at Real Madrid but never combined for a single goal.

Gravesen is widely considered to be part of one of the worst seasons of transfer business for Madrid, having signed in the 2005 January transfer window. Just months earlier, the Spanish giants had signed English duo Jonathan Woodgate and Michael Owen, the former of whom would go on to suffer one of the most embarrassing debuts in football history.

Thomas Gravesen's Real Madrid Career Games 49 Goals 1 Assists 0 Yellow/Red Cards 20/1 Trophies 0 Transfer Fee £2.5 million

As Ronaldo alluded to in his conversation with Romario, the 48-year-old has since gone on to make an incredible living outside of football, having made wise investments and found success in poker that has seen his net worth rise to around £100 million.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 15/02/2025.