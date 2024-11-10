Football legend Ronaldo Nazario won the Ballon d'Or on two occasions during his 18-year playing career, which saw him turn out for some of the world's biggest clubs.

In an interview with Spanish publication Marca in 2020, the former Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan striker discussed some of the players who he believes should have won the Ballon d'Or, and were unfortunate to miss out.

Alessandro Del Piero

Best Ballon d'Or Finish: 4th

Juventus' all-time record appearance maker and goalscorer, Alessandro Del Piero, was unfortunate to never even finish in the top 3 of the Ballon d'Or rankings.

The Italian was a player marked out by Ronaldo as somebody who deserved to have won the prestigious award, due to his abilities in front of goal, as well as his all-round play. Always working hard, the attacker wasn't afraid of a tackle, and was incredibly intelligent, always aware of his position and what action was best to take.

A true football legend, and somebody who struck fear into every opponent, it is no surprise Del Piero was pointed out by Ronaldo.

Francesco Totti

Best Ballon d'Or Finish: 5th

The definition of loyalty, there are not many players quite like Francesco Totti.

Capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or an out-and-out striker, Totti was very creative and technically gifted. Like Del Piero, Totti is Roma's all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer, such was his love for the club, as well as his quality as a player.

Known for his vision and goal scoring ability, Totti was the perfect attacker and was deserving of a much better ranking in the Ballon d'Or.

Paolo Maldini

Best Ballon d'Or Finish: 2nd

Arguably the greatest defender of all-time, Paolo Maldini was incredibly unfortunate to never receive a Ballon d'Or.

The third Italian mentioned by Ronaldo, Maldini was perhaps the most unfortunate of the lot, as he finished second in 1995, just being beaten by George Weah.

An elegant yet aggressive defender, Maldin was incredibly hard for anybody to play against, as he prided himself on his positioning, and felt that if he had to make a tackle then he was in the wrong place. Perhaps unfortunate that defenders get less love in the game, Maldini was undoubtedly one of the best players to play the beautiful game.

Raul Gonzalez

Best Ballon d'Or Finish: 2nd

Finishing second in 2001 to Michael Owen, Raul was unlucky to never win the famous award.

Spending most of his career with Real Madrid, becoming the club's all-time record appearance maker, Raul was a very intelligent player. Technically gifted, possessing great vision and passing range, the Spaniard was capable of playing as both an attacking midfielder and a striker.

Spain's second all-time leading scorer, Raul was prolific, being great in the air, and deadly around the box, which made him a formidable attacker.

Roberto Carlos

Best Ballon d'Or finish: 2nd

A fantastic left-back, Carlos was only pipped to the Ballon d'Or by Ronaldo himself in 2002.

Known for his deadly left-foot and incredible free-kicks, Carlos won everything there is to win in football. Revolutionising the way full-backs play, Carlos was strong defensively and offensively, which made him stand out as a unique talent.

Pacey, powerful, and tactically aware, the Brazilian was deserving of a Ballon d'Or award, but when you are up against Ronaldo, it is never easy. Ahead of his time, Carlos could still be one of the best in the world now, and perhaps deserved better individual recognition during his career.

Andres Iniesta

Best Ballon d'Or Finish: 2nd

Andres Iniesta was an absolute joy to watch. Part of the Barcelona team who were arguably the best side to ever play the game, Iniesta was very unfortunate to not win a Ballon d'Or.

Speaking to radio station Cadena Ser as per Spanish publication Sport, Ronaldo said of the Spaniard: "Iniesta deserved a Ballon d'Or, but he doesn't need it, he already has an incredible list of trophies and a great career. He is the best Spanish player of all time. I thank him for his quality, his football and his generosity."

The man who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, Iniesta was so technically gifted, and was almost impossible to mark and tackle. Always playing intricate passes in Barcelona's 'Tiki-Taka' style, he was without doubt one of football's greatest ever.