Ronaldo bumped into Messi at FIFA's The Best awards and immediately showed his class

A clip of Ronaldo Nazario bumping into Lionel Messi at FIFA’s The Best award ceremony has gone viral on social media.

The superstars are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of all time.

Ronaldo - nicknamed O Fenomeno (The Phenomenon) - lit up global football during his peak years in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Some people believe that the Brazilian would now be considered the greatest footballer of all time if he hadn’t suffered two career-threatening knee injuries midway through his illustrious career.

As for Messi, well, the Argentine needs no introduction. After winning the World Cup in Qatar, the 35-year-old has nothing left to prove to anyone.

Messi won FIFA’s The Best Men’s Player award for the second time at a glitzy ceremony in Paris on Monday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t in attendance, but the Portuguese icon’s namesake was.

While walking with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi turned a corner and was embraced by a smiling Ronaldo.

What did Ronaldo say to Messi?

While the Brazil - Argentina rivalry may have prevented certain individuals from giving praise to Messi for his exploits in Qatar, that was never going to be the case with the jovial Ronaldo.

The Brazilian said to the Paris Saint-Germain forward: “Congratulations for the World Cup, how beautiful, eh?”

He added: “You deserve it. I’m very happy for you…”

Classy stuff from Ronaldo. You’d expect nothing less from one of the most universally popular people in the sport.

The eternally humble Messi replied: “It was crazy…”

Video: Ronaldo and Messi meet at FIFA's The Best awards

Watch the clip here:

Greatness recognises greatness.

What did Messi say after winning FIFA’s The Best award?

After claiming the individual accolade, Messi said: "It's amazing. It's been a tremendous year and it's an honour for me to be here and win this award. Without my team-mates I wouldn't be here.

"I achieved the dream I had been hoping for for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so."

Will Messi win the 2023 Ballon d’Or?

It’s extremely likely that Messi will also win the Ballon d’Or for a record-breaking eighth time this year - regardless of what else happens between now and October.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or, which was won by Karim Benzema, was handed out before the World Cup in Qatar.

Performances at the 2022 World Cup will be considered when the votes are cast for the 2023 Ballon d’Or, which almost certainly means that Messi will claim the award.

