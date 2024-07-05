Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia has led to an influx of top footballers, transforming the league after a tumultous second stint at Manchester United left him stuck at a career crossroad.

Ronaldo's contract in Saudi Arabia is the most lucrative in world football, earning him a staggering £169million per year.

Ronaldo has set records for goals in a single Saudi Pro League season and become the top scorer in four different leagues, warranting an end-of-career pay bonus.

The Saudi Pro League is a new force emerging in the transfer market over recent years - and since Cristiano Ronaldo pioneered the rapid development of the country's football scene when he moved to Al Nassr at the turn of 2023, an influx of top footballers have followed in the footsteps of the Real Madrid legend, but it is still the 39-year-old who is raking in more money than anybody else.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in 2021, but after his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag deteriorated, it seemed that the then-37-year-old's career was stuck at a crossroads. However, as the riches of the Middle East came calling, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was given a financial boost he couldn't turn down, and the numbers a year and a half on are breathtaking.

Ronaldo's Earnings in Saudi Arabia

While already one of the wealthiest footballers in the world before the switch, Ronaldo's Saudi deal has taken him into a league of his own. His salary at Al-Nassr sees him earn a monstrous £169million (200 million euros) per year, including a guaranteed football salary of £76 million, with commercial and sponsorship deals bringing his total annual salary to £169 million.

Ronaldo's mind-boggling salary equates to:

Monthly : £14.1m

: £14.1m Weekly : £3.25m

: £3.25m Daily : £463k

: £463k Hourly : £19k

: £19k Per minute : £320

: £320 Per second: £5.33

The former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar has been with Al-Nassr for 78 weeks, meaning his total earnings since joining are around an inconceivable £253.5million.

Cristiano Ronaldo In Europe

Until Al-Nassr came called, Ronaldo played his entire career in Europe

Ronaldo's legacy in European football is secure. After emerging from Sporting's academy in 2002, the tricky winger was quickly snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson's Man United in 2003, where the explosive forward would eventually link up with Carlos Tevez and Wayne Rooney to form one of the Premier League's most devastating front lines.

By 2008, at just 23 years old, the Madeira-born talent had already won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, and a Champions League triumph at the end of the 2007/08 season over English rivals Chelsea helped him to win his first of five Ballons d'Or, rewarding him with a then world record £80million transfer to Real Madrid a year later.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid were an instant hit. In nine years in the Spanish capital, he added four more Champions League medals, as well as two UEFA Super Cups, and three Club World Cups, to his glittering trophy cabinet, cementing his status as one of the all-time greats. Success followed him in Italy as he won a further two league titles with Juventus, before returning to Old Trafford in 2021.

Although a second stint at Man United is best forgotten about by all parties involved, there's no denying Ronaldo left an indellible mark on European football, especially after helping Portugal achieve European Championship glory at Euro 2016 to all but complete his masterful set. Given how rare it was for Ronaldo to have a trophyless term throughout his 20 years in Europe, it is somewhat unsurprising that he treated himself to one last lucrative payday in the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo's European club career Competition Games Goals Assists La Liga 292 311 95 Premier League 236 103 39 Champions League 183 140 48 Serie A 98 81 17

Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia

After falling out of favour upon his return to United and announcing he would seek a new adventure once his contract was terminated in November 2022, it was believed that Ronaldo could have made another return, this time to boyhood club Sporting.

However, with Saudi Arabia's government initiating a pursuit of football relevancy, an ambassadorial position in the Middle East proved too irresistible for Ronaldo, who has not only continued to score goals by the bucket load for Al-Nassr, but has also played a vital role in shaping the country's fledgling football landscape.

How Ronaldo Has Performed In The Saudi Pro League

Goals aplenty in developing league

So far so good is the feeling with Ronaldo during his time at Al-Nassr. The prolific striker hasn't slowed down in his efforts to score heaps of goals for his club. During the 2023/24 season, he scored 35 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League games, setting a record for most goals scored in a single campaign. He also became the first footballer to finish as top scorer in four different leagues, doing so in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A in previous campaigns.

Moreover, Ronaldo's trophy magnetism hasn't appeared to lose its pulling power, either. In the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup in August 2023, Ronaldo scored both goals as they defeated rivals Al-Hilal 2–1 after extra time, after he scored six goals across the whole tournament to ensure he had won a trophy with every club he's ever played for.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr stats Games 64 Goals 58 Assists 15

