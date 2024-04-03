Highlights Ronda Rousey has continued her exposing of WWE by revealing a shocking backstage incident involving her and WWE Superstar Drew Gulak.

Rousey recently opened up about how Vince McMahon treats women in the company, and now she's told her own story about what happened to her backstage once.

Since discussing the incident, some WWE fans have called for Gulak to be fired.

Ronda Rousey has spoken out about her time in WWE, accusing one of her male coworkers in the locker room of inappropriate behaviour during her run with the company.

Former UFC star Rousey first appeared on WWE screens in 2014 at SummerSlam, but it was not until 2015 at WrestleMania that she would first step foot in the ring, joining The Rock to confront power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey has been promoting her new book titled "Our Fight" in which she describes her feelings towards Vince McMahon and even expresses some disdain towards Triple H himself. However, one person whose behaviour shocked her the most was Drew Gulak, who she claims was inappropriate towards her in the back in an incident where he pulled on the string of her sweatpants.

“I was standing there, and a guy that I’m barely an acquaintance with grabbed the string of my sweatpants as I was walking by, and I wasn’t even looking at him. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants, and nobody else reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs me and starts going down the hall, and I’m like, wtf was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was here standing next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?"

Drew Gulak's Time in WWE

Drew Gulak spent over a decade on the independent circuit with brands such as Dragon Gate USA, Beyond, and Evolve before joining WWE. A former cruiserweight champion, he first appeared in 2016 in the inaugural Cruiserweight Classic tournament.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ronda Rousey won 86.2% of her matches in WWE.

The eight-time 24/7 champion most notably worked with Daniel Bryan, placing the former world champion through multiple tests, claiming he found holes in Bryan's ring technique. This would culminate in a match at Elimination Chamber, which Gulak lost before the two men would form an alliance.

The 36-year-old's contract expired in March 2020, but he re-signed with WWE in May of the same year. After multiple runs with the 24/7 championship, Gulak now appears on NXT as part of the No Quarter Catch Crew faction.

Fans, however, have already begun to call for the 36-year-old to be released from his contract since details of this incident have emerged.

Ronda Rousey's Stint in WWE

The first female UFC Hall of Famer had been teased for an appearance in WWE for some time before her debut in 2018. In the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, Rousey was pictured with the rest of the four horsewomen in the crowd in attendance at the event.

Following the first women's Royal Rumble match, she would confront Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in the ring, putting the women's division in the WWE on notice. At WrestleMania that year, she would team with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, making the heiress of the WWE submit.

After winning her first title from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam that year, Rousey would become embroiled in some of the fiercest feuds in this era of WWE between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Her first Raw women's title reign would last for 231 days.

Rousey would return in 2022, winning the Royal Rumble at the event where she returned. She would defeat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women's championship at WrestleMania Backlash after losing her first match at 'Mania.

As part of that second run, she would also hold the women's tag team titles with another former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler. This would be the run that tested her relationship with Triple H, claiming that not everything that had been promised to her had been delivered by The Game during that stint with the company.

Despite being loved when arriving at the company, it would not last long for Rousey. After fans lost interest before her first stint ended, it was little surprise that she did not return after her second run ended, which was received poorly by many.

