Here is everything you need to know about Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2023, taking into account her UFC career earnings and more.

Ronda Rousey is arguably the most important Women’s MMA fighter in the history of the sport, but what is the former UFC competitor’s net worth in 2023?

‘Rowdy’ Ronda had an absolutely incredible career in mixed martial arts, bringing Women’s MMA to the mainstream and facing the likes of Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Cat Zingano, Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Considering that she was the catalyst to bring Women’s MMA to the forefront of the sport and her lucrative run as a WWE Superstar, it’s not surprising that ‘Rowdy’ has managed to accrue an incredible wealth and net worth, which we’ll be going over in detail throughout this article!

Here is everything you need to know about Ronda Rousey’s net worth in 2023, taking into account her UFC career earnings and more.

Ronda Rousey Net Worth 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ronda Rousey has a net worth in 2023 of around $14 Million US Dollars.

This number takes into account her personal brand outside of combat sports as well as her WWE salary in 2023, and it is quite the impressive number!

Read More: Amanda Nunes Net Worth: What is the UFC legend worth?

How much does Ronda Rousey make in 2023?

Rousey made the move from the octagon to WWE in 2018, officially debuting in-ring at WrestleMania 34 alongside Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

It has been reported that Rousey makes a base salary in 2023 with the company of around $1.5 Million US Dollars per year (via Sportskeeda).

Read More: Valentina Shevchenko Net Worth: What is the UFC legend worth?

How much did Ronda Rousey make in UFC?

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 05: Mixed martial artist Travis Browne (L) walks onstage with his wife Ronda Rousey as she becomes the first female inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rousey made millions of dollars whilst competing inside the octagon, with The Sports Rush reporting that her overall income was around $4.3 Million US Dollars.

The site also confirms that she took home around $3 Million US Dollars for her final bout in the company, which took place at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes.

Read More: UFC Fastest Knockout: What is the Quickest KO in UFC History?

Who is the richest UFC female fighter?

As noted, WealthyGorrila lists Rousey as having a net worth of $12 Million US Dollars on their 2023 MMA Rich List.

Even so, this still means that Ronda Rousey is the richest UFC female fighter of all time (correct as of writing on Thursday, February 9th 2023).

For reference, WealthyGorilla reports the following as being the top 20 richest MMA and UFC athletes in the world as of 2023:

Read More: Conor McGregor Net Worth 2023: How much is Notorious worth?

FAQ

Fans understandably have a ton of questions regarding the Women’s MMA and UFC legend, and we hope to get some of the most commonly asked answered here:

Q. How many fights has Ronda lost?

A. As of writing (Thursday, February 9th 2023), Rousey has an MMA career record of 12-2, with her two losses coming in her final two UFC bouts against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Q. How did Ronda Rousey end her UFC career?

A. Rousey opted to end her mixed martial arts career after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to the aforementioned Holm and Nunes. As reported by MMAFighting, Rousey: “took the losses hard. Following the Holm loss, she admitted to experiencing

suicidal thoughts and questioning her self-worth if she was no longer seen as a UFC champion.”

Q. What's Ronda Rousey doing now?

A. As noted in this article, Rousey is now a full-time WWE Superstar, performing predominately on the Friday Night SmackDown brand (correct as of writing on Thursday, February 9th 2023).

Read More: UFC: Top 10 Biggest Earning PPV Events In History (Ranked)

You can find all of the latest UFC and MMA news right here at GiveMeSport