Highlights Ronda Rousey has criticised Vince McMahon's questionable ethics in her upcoming book 'Our Fight', highlighting blurred lines between his persona and reality.

Rousey points out the historical mistreatment of women in WWE, acknowledging the progress made by trailblazers while calling out sexist culture.

Rousey left the company in 2022 and has no plans for a return, focusing on family instead.

American wrestler and former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey has launched a written attack on former WWE chairman Vince McMahon in her upcoming book.

In 'Our Fight,' which will be released on the 4th of April, Rousey criticised McMahon's professional and personal behaviour, saying that she was unsure where his entertainment persona ended and his actual, real-life persona began.

“It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”

McMahon stood down from his role within WWE last year amid sexual misconduct allegations and Rousey has gone on to compare McMahon's treatment of women within WWE with misogynistic laws in Saudi Arabia.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ronda Rousey won 86.2% of her WWE matches.

"[Pay-pay-views] are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could."

Ronda Rousey on Female Treatment in WWE

Rousey was presented as a top star after making her debut in WWE back in 2019, but saw first-hand the repeated degradation of women from within the company, and has used her book to call out this culture, saying: "WWE loves to do well-produced video segments about the legacy of women within the organisation, but the truth is, women have largely been footnotes.

"For the longest time, they were relegated to serving male characters in a valet role, an overly sexualised supporting character that takes cheap shots when the ref isn’t looking. Over time, as the level of female talent grew and society as a whole started to shift, the organisation gradually expanded the role of female wrestlers. Four women were given less time to collectively wrestle than every single man on the roster got for his intro music alone."

Related Why WWE Superstars Are Reportedly Unhappy With The Rock According to reports, some Superstars aren't happy with how The Rock is being treated since his return to WWE.

Rousey Praises Women in WWE

Rousey also used her book to acknowledge the impact of the trailblazing women on the industry's history in spite of the attitudes that they had to work against, continuing: "You might draw the conclusion that there is a troubling foundational sexist, patriarchal culture within the WWE. You would be right. I have nothing but respect for the female wrestlers who paved the way for women wrestlers today. And nothing but disgust at the amount of sexist, degrading bullsh** they were put through."

Rousey left WWE in 2022 to join the independent wrestling circuit, with her last independent bout coming in November 2023. She said in a recent interview that she has no plans to return to wrestling in the near future, stating: "Just trying to be home with the family and be a full-time mum."

Vince McMahon founded the modern WWE in 1982 and was CEO of the company until 2022. Despite stepping down as CEO, he later rejoined the company in the same year in a role, with the day-to-day running and creative direction of WWE now handled by his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Key statistic taken from Cagematch.