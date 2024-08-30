The highly anticipated launch of NBA 2K25 , the world’s most popular basketball video game, is just mere days away from commercial release.

In the run-up to its September 6 release, GIVEMESPORT was fortunate enough to be able to be invited to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts to speak with the face of NBA 2K, Ronnie Singh — more recognizably known as Ronnie 2K — to discuss all things 2K25, while also getting a hands-on experience of 2K’s latest iteration of their flagship video game before it hits the open market.

Most Immersive and Inclusive Iteration Yet?

Heading towards the final quarter of the year is always an exciting time for gamers, particularly fans of sports video games, with the annual launches of both EA Sports FC and NBA 2K battling it out to be the highest-grossing title.

But it is the popular basketball game that is always the first to release, and with its next-generation graphics and ever-evolving gameplay, it is one of the closest-to-life games available on the market, which it packed to the brim with new features and game modes that provide an offering to everybody, from beginner gamers to the elite-level pro players.

NBA 2K25, the title’s newest iteration which is set to release in the first week of September, with two days early access for those that preorder, has once again striven to level up for its community, and set the standard for E-Sports gaming.

From a full career mode, to quick play, to online gaming with friends and others in the 2K community, to MyTeam, which adopts a trading card-style approach which allows players to build and compete with their own fantasy teams, there really is something that every level of player can tack on into.

There is also a new mode entitled 'Learn 2K', where players can learn the fundamentals of the game and build up to have advanced knowledge in areas such as dribbling, which they can take to 'casual courts' to play alongside players of a similar level, to, and all of these new features are something the 2K developers and Ronnie Singh, the face of the game, are proud of, and feel they have hit the nail on the head with this time around.

“Every feature, every mode has something that we can hang our hats on this year – it’s really exciting. Game play is obviously where it starts, the risk-rewards system is something I’ve talked a lot about because I just think it’s walking that balance of like giving our competitive players some reward for really being good, but also allowing our newer, and casual players to have the opportunity to be part of this community and feel really good about what they’re doing on the court.”

Air of Nostalgia

2K25 brought back and remastered some of its most renowned features

One thing which 2K25 has brought back is all four MyPARKs that were prominent in NBA 2K15. Yes, this includes the Industrial Rivet City, Sun-Drenched Sunset Beach park, Old Town Flyers park, and the upgraded Old Town One on the aircraft carrier, which was unlocked when the affiliation won the MyPARK Championship all those years ago.

Of course, making its return 10 game installments later, expect to see these courts all remastered with next-generation technology and lighting features to really bring them to life.

There is also the new Triple Threat Park found in 'The City', which brings back NBA 2K16's iconic Rivet City Championship MyPARK.

According to Singh, players will also be able to bring MyTeam players to the park, which brings about hints and remnants of the old All-Star Team Up game mode which proved popular among consumers.

“I like this whole thing of being able to play MyTeam players in the park because it’s just different, but it also kind of reminds me of All-Star Team Up and I loved that mode back in the day, and I think people are going to connect that pretty soon, if they haven’t already. To be able to do that with Kevin Durant on the park, I am sure would be filthy, so getting to see that come to life as an option is great.”

The 2K community will also be pleased to hear that 'The City' got a revamp, with it being made much smaller and more compact, so that it is somewhat more accessible for players of all skill levels, while allowing quicker play through the experience.

MyNBA : The Stephen Curry Era

Curry Era follows the Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant Eras in previous iterations

There was the Michael Jordan Era which debuted in 2K23. Then, the Kobe Bryant Era in 2K24, along with the LeBron James Era. Now, in 2K25, the game pays homage to the greatest three-point shooter the Association has ever witnessed.

Having transcended basketball to what we know today with more three-pointers being taken than ever, the Stephen Curry Era brings players that sense of nostalgia, where they can now go back to 2016 and re-live the beginning of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, where Klay Thompson , Draymond Green and Kevin Durant formed a super team.

But players also have the chance to try and rewrite history of their own by challenging one of the greatest ever-assembled teams in the modern era.

Curry — who is the seventh-highest ranked player in 2K25 with a 95 overall rating — was a topic of conversation with Ronnie 2K back at the start of the year when GIVEMESPORT had the opportunity to speak with the Digital Marketing Director in Paris, France ahead of the 2024 NBA Global Game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers .

There, Singh discussed — and foreshadowed, in hindsight — how 2K literally had to change the video game so that it was representative of the unprecedented things that the Warriors guard was doing, and this is still reflective today, with Curry entering 2K25 with a 99 overall three-point rating, six points more than the second-highest rated three-point shooter, Grayson Allen (93 overall).

“In 2K16, when Steph Curry was obliterating the three-point record, but not only just shooting a lot of threes and making a lot of threes, he was shooting them from 35–40 feet, and our game had to adjust to that. We didn't have people before that were shooting in the game. And all of a sudden, everybody wanted to be Steph Curry, which meant that everybody wanted to be Steph Curry in our video game. And that was such a challenge for us – a fun one -because we had to kind of change the way the game was built and put it out there for our consumer.”

With Curry one of the most recognizable figures in the NBA, this era may be a particularly popular one this time round.

Also in MyNBA this year is the NBA Cup, where players can enjoy competitive group stage play and face single-elimination knockout rounds as they battle to follow in the L.A. Lakers ’ footsteps after their inaugural cup win, and be champions of the Emirates NBA Cup.

The W Is Bigger and Better Than Ever

2K expanded its WNBA offering to align with the growing popularity the league has seen this year

The W is 2K’s mode which provides a WNBA MyPLAYER experience for the consumer, and has been ever present since its inaugural launch in 2K21.

But, with the surge in popularity of the WNBA over the last year in both in-person attendances, viewership and merchandise sales, largely as a result of the 2024 rookie class which features Angel Reese, Rickea Jackson, and perhaps the most popular of them all, Caitlin Clark, as well as established superstars like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson, 2K25 knew they had to step The W up a level.

And that they did.

Not only did they put A’ja Wilson on the front cover of the All-Star Edition alongside Jayson Tatum , the first WNBA athlete to feature on a globally-released cover (the WNBA edition is, and has always been a North American exclusive), but the Las Vegas Aces back-to-back champion was also just handed a 99 overall rating, becoming the highest-rated WNBA player in 2K history.

This was something the two-time MVP believed she was worth all along, and the rating is fitting for a player who is the odds-on favorite to win her third MVP this season, averaging an unprecedented 27.1 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game through 30 regular season games so far.

The New York Liberty ’s Breanna Stewart follows closely behind with a 97 rating, while Napheesa Collier and Alyssa Thomas, of the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun respectively, are tied for 95 overall, with Brittney Griner’s 94 overall rating rounding out the top five.

NBA 2K25 Highest-Rated Rookies Rank Player 2K Rating Team T-1 Caitlin Clark 90 Indiana Fever Angel Reese 90 Chicago Sky T-3 Cameron Brink 80 Los Angeles Sparks Kamilla Cardoso 80 Chicago Sky Rickea Jackson 80 Los Angeles Sparks

In 2K25, players can now try to achieve GOAT status and surpass WNBA legends such as Cynthia Cooper by climbing the ranks, which starts in a player’s rookie season where they will battle with some of the fiercest rookies in the 2024 Rookie of the Year race like Clark, Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, to try and claim the coveted crown.

A new addition to the mode is press conferences, where your MyPLAYER can shape their journey through their responses to questions in the pressers, while The W Online now takes place under the stunning backdrop of a forest grove, where players can play 3v3 multiplayer games on a court that really is like no other.

To summarize, 2K25 promises to be a game packed with game modes and innovative new features, while simultaneously bringing nostalgia back to its core so that both old players, and the next generation of players can enjoy what made NBA 2K one of the most popular sports gaming franchises across the globe, encapsulating something Ronnie 2K really hoped to achieve.

“ “With MyTeam and the Auction House returning, and Rivet City and being able to play NBA players in MyTeam, MyCareer had such cool stuff with Cap Breakers and The W, obviously with the forest three-on-threes, press conferences and what not, the Curry Era - you could go on and on. There’s something for everyone that loves different modes of 2K. It’s such a big game now, whatever you love, we obviously wanted to – we focus on it every year – but we definitely wanted to bring it for the community. There is just so much to do, it’s like either we want to innovate your favorite mode, or we’re going to come up with a spin that you wouldn’t expect to a new mode.”

There are just a few days left to pre-order NBA and to play the game three days early ahead of its release on September 6th 2024, so why not read more about the game's latest installment, and secure your copy from 2K right here.