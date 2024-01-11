Highlights Aston Villa faces competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards.

Aston Villa have now entered the race to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that they will face competition to secure his signature.

Edwards has already gained a vast amount of experience in the professional game after bursting onto the scene at a young age, and his performances for Peterborough have turned the heads of clubs around England. The League One club appear resigned to losing the defender in the near future, but they are holding out for a reasonable fee to allow him to depart.

Aston Villa have invested significantly in improving their squad over the last few years, especially with Unai Emery guiding his side to competing towards the top of the Premier League, fighting for European places. Signing the best young talent from around the continent would now be hugely beneficial for the Villans as they plan for the future.

Peterborough resigned to losing Edwards amid Villa interest

Speaking on Edwards potentially leaving the club during the January transfer window, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson confirmed that it's certainly not a guarantee that he departs...

"We know how good Ronnie is because we work with him every day, but other clubs have to see that as well. The summer window tends to be the more active one and Ronnie was expected to go then, but didn’t because no one met our valuation. It’s not therefore definitely the case that he will go."

Ronnie Edwards' statistics per 90 minutes in 2023/24 - League One Stats Output Tackles won 0.81 Percentage of attempted tackles won 76.9% Successful passes 79.76 Passing accuracy 91.6% Duels won 3.71 Percentage of duels contested won 60.9% All statistics courtesy of FotMob as of 11/01/2024

Villa have been named as one of the sides who are considering a move for the England youth international, but they are likely to face competition from West Ham United and Crystal Palace. The Eagles are said to have already seen three bids rejected for Edwards, who has been described as a 'Rolls Royce' by his manager, with Peterborough holding out for around £10m. It's no surprise that the League One outfit want a hefty fee for their defender considering his former club Barnet will receive 50% of any sale.

Villa have plenty of options at the back, so immediate first-team football certainly won't be a guarantee, but Emery's current crop of centre-backs are all aged 26 or over. As a result, the Midlands outfit will need to plan for the future and winning the race to secure Edwards' signature would be a smart move in the long run.

Michael Bridge - Aston Villa keen on Edwards

Bridge has suggested that the latest information that he has is that Villa, Palace, and West Ham are three clubs who have been looking at the young defender, with Peterborough looking for £4.5m upfront plus add-ons to allow him to leave. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the League One club have made it clear that any interested party will be forced to pay a substantial fee, and they might have to wait until the summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said...

"My latest information from Ronnie Edwards was that Palace, West Ham, and Aston Villa are three clubs who have been looking at him. They know he's on the brink of an England under-21 call-up with Lee Carsley. Peterborough are looking for around £4.5m upfront with significant add-ons. Now, whether that means one of the clubs will go for him now or wait until the summer I think might depend on a few things. There is interest there but I think Peterborough have made it quite clear if you want him you're going to have to pay a substantial fee. We understand it's £4.5m plus significant add-ons and Palace, Villa, and West Ham have looked at him."

Villa keen on Brazilian star

With Villa hoping to remain with some of the top clubs in England competing towards the upper echelons of the Premier League table, the Midlands club will continue bringing in reinforcements to match their ambitions. Reports in Italy have claimed that one player Emery and his recruitment team are potentially looking to target is Lazio forward Felipe Anderson.

However, in a blow for Villa, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Anderson won't be leaving the Italian club in the January transfer window. The Brazilian is out of contract in the summer, so Emery could make a move when his deal expires.