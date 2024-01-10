Highlights Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards, who is highly rated in the football league and attracting interest from other clubs.

Palace focuses on recruiting young talent and nurturing them into stars, making them an attractive prospect for Edwards.

Edwards' current club, Peterborough, is holding out for around £10m from Palace and has a 50% sell-on clause with his previous club, Barnet, in any potential sale.

Crystal Palace have been pushing to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, but could face competition to secure his signature. However, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that they could be the one side pushing the hardest to prise him away from the Weston Homes Stadium.

Edwards is one of the most highly-rated defenders in the football league and he's starting to attract interest from a host of clubs. The Eagles have centred their recruitment around bringing in young talent, offering them a platform to express themselves and develop in the Premier League, so they could be an attractive prospect for the young centre-back.

Marc Guehi is a target for some of the biggest clubs in England, so Palace could be planning ahead in case an offer arrives on the table that they simply can't refuse. Although Edwards might not be ready to step up to the Premier League and play regularly right now, it's important for a club like Palace to sign young talent and nurture them into stars.

Edwards attracting Premier League interest

It's understood that Palace are one of the sides who are pushing to secure the signature of Edwards in January, with West Ham United and Aston Villa also keen. The Eagles have seen three bids rejected for the 20-year-old already with both clubs unable to agree on a transfer fee or the size of a sell-on clause in the contract.

Ronnie Edwards' statistics per 90 minutes in 2023/24 - League One Stats Output Tackles won 0.81 Percentage of attempted tackles won 76.9% Successful passes 79.76 Passing accuracy 91.6% Duels won 3.71 Percentage of duels contested won 60.9% All statistics courtesy of FotMob as of 08/01/2024

Speaking on his young defender, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson admitted that it's certainly not the case that Edwards is guaranteed to leave, with clubs yet to meet their asking price...

"We know how good Ronnie is because we work with him every day, but other clubs have to see that as well. The summer window tends to be the more active one and Ronnie was expected to go then, but didn’t because no one met our valuation. It’s not therefore definitely the case that he will go."

Peterborough are reportedly holding out for around £10m from Palace to allow him to depart, with his previous club Barnet also having a 50% sell-on clause, meaning the League One outfit will lose half of whatever sale they make.

Alex Crook - Palace 'the keenest' on Edwards

Crook has suggested that Palace are 'the keenest' on signing Edwards despite plenty of clubs showing an interest in securing his signature, but a move in the January window is unlikely. The talkSPORT reporter adds that Palace are also looking to bring in a striker before the window slams shut at the end of the month. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said...

"Yeah, definitely a striker. They're lacking in that department, but they have been for some time. The interest in Eddie Nketiah is genuine but do I see them paying £40m? I don't think so. He's on huge wages as well. I think at this moment in time, if they don't get a number nine then Arsenal won't entertain bids anyway. Ronnie Edwards, they've had I think up to three offers over the course of the summer window and going into this one rejected. So they're definitely the keenest on him. But I think there are half a dozen Premier League clubs sniffing around at the moment. The vibe is that he's more likely to stay this window than go."

Hodgson faces fight to keep Guehi

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are keen on signing Guehi after an impressive few years with the Eagles. The two Premier League outfits have been tracking the progress of the England international for a while now, while Liverpool have also been named as a potential suitor.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Guehi to push for a move in the January window as it could unsettle him. A transfer to the likes of Spurs, Liverpool, or United might not guarantee him the game time he's currently receiving, and with the Euros around the corner, playing every week will give him an excellent chance of securing a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.