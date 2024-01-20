Highlights The debate between the 147 maximum break in snooker and the nine-dart finish in darts continues to divide opinion among sports stars.

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Raymond van Barneveld both agree that achieving a 147 in snooker is harder than a nine-dart finish in darts.

The 147 break in snooker requires more precision and relies on the behaviour of 22 balls, while a nine-darter in darts only needs nine pinpoint throws.

It is a debate that has been talked about in pubs up and down the country for many, many years. What is actually tougher to achieve? A nine-dart finish at the oche, or a maximum 147 break on the green baize of a snooker table?

We may never truly know the answer, but a good insight into the debate is getting stars of both sports to give their thoughts, and that is exactly what has happened. Five-time world darts champion Raymond van Barneveld posed the question to the man who holds the record for the fastest 147 break in snooker, seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan. The pair debated the topic during a segment on Eurosport's 'Voice Notes' back in 2023.

Ronnie O'Sullivan answers the 147 vs 9-darter debate

Both he and Van Barneveld agree that the 147 is harder

Maybe somewhat surprisingly, the pair actually agreed that the 147 was actually the tougher of the two to achieve, with Ronnie saying in response to Van Barneveld: "The 147 must be harder, I think. I think what you guys do on a dartboard and the way you make it look so easy is just unbelievable, so total respect to you guys. Just being able to make a 147 or a nine-darter is a great achievement, but I tend to agree with you - maybe the 147 might be slightly harder, just because it's 36 shots and you've only got nine to do. We have to do four times the amount of work that you do."

Looking into the 9-darter vs 147 break debate

But are nine-darters actually easier to accomplish? Although it’s not as cut and dry as simply needing less time to do it, it does suggest that it’s more achievable. A nine-dart check-out involves just nine pinpoint throws of a dart, whereas a 147 break involves 36 pinpoint pots on the snooker table.

There’s also the behaviour of the balls on a snooker table to consider. A maximum break requires all 22 balls to behave exactly how a player wants them to, with perfect contact with the cue ball. It’s a much bigger variable than any darts player must face when standing at the oche.

There have been 14 nine-dart finishes at the PDC World Darts Championship, with the first coming in 2009, and the most recent being in the unbelievable final between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen in 2023, which saw both players attempt one in the very same leg.

The Snooker World Championship has, remarkably, also seen 14 147 maximum breaks. The 2023 event saw two happen.

The debate was brought into focus last year by darts pundit Wayne Mardle, who argued that a nine-darter is harder, in addition to being able to miss a few shots before hitting a 36-ball 147, he has argued that snooker balls don't have an assigned pocket, as per the common routes of hitting a nine-darter.

One counter-argument used by snooker fans is that 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy, who has also hit a nine-darter, has picked the 147 as harder. He told the From The Clubhouse podcast, having also once hit a hole-in-one: "Now, obviously, it’s the 147. Anyone who says nine-darter needs to go and see a doctor immediately. But we have that bit of banter quite often and, the last time we did it, I think the hole-in-one got thrown in, and it was, like, hang on a minute, I’ve done all three."

The debate will rumble on about which is more difficult until there is a definitive way to settle it, once and for all.