Seven-time snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has revealed how he would like to have a go at F1 if he had the opportunity.

'The Rocket' as he is known is regarded by many as the greatest snooker player of all time, and he recently joined up with another contender for that label, Stephen Hendry, to talk all things snooker, and much more besides, on the latter's Cue Tips YouTube channel.

On the channel, Hendry conducts interviews from the snooker world and from outside of it, whilst playing a couple of frames, but he also does a side Q&A section which is produced as a shorter, standalone video.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's interest in F1

Indeed, in the one with O'Sullivan, the two snooker greats discuss a number of things from the tips of their cues, 147s, and running, through to Ronnie's apparent interest in driving and motorsport.

One question asked by Hendry to O'Sullivan was what sport what you like to have a go at, to which O'Sullivan said:

"Probably Formula 1, I like driving."

Indeed, Ronnie's interest in driving became apparent a little later on in the clip when the two started discussing cars, with O'Sullivan clearly a fan of Bugattis, but also someone who has possessed some high performance Audis over the years.

"I'd have to say I like the Bugatti. I do like a Bugatti," he said when asked about favourite cars.

"Favourite car I've owned, the R8 V10 by a long shot or my RS4 Avant because it was all-round."

It sounds as though Ronnie is as quick on the roads as he is around the table, too, with Hendry recalling a hair-raising experience alongside him in the car one time:

"I've been in a car with you, you do drive fast!" said Hendry.

"I nearly s*** myself honestly. I can't remember where we were going for an exhibition and it was on a duel carriageway, I was like I want to enjoy this but it was like..."

You can watch the full Q&A below, whilst the clip on F1 and cars begins in earnest at around the five and a half minute mark:

The snooker year is heading into the 2023/24 campaign, and O'Sullivan will surely be enjoying some time off before the circuit gets going in earnest once again, with some big tournaments in the next few months.

He remains one of the game's best players and is currently level with Hendry on seven championships apiece, with him surely eager to try and get to an eighth crown before he hangs up his cue - even if he says that he isn't that bothered.

Similarly, in F1 we have a seven-time world champion still pushing for a record-breaking number eight, with Lewis Hamilton trying to get at least one more crown before leaving the sport.

He is currently level with Michael Schumacher on seven each, but it is Max Verstappen who is dominating at the moment, and it looks as though Lewis is going to have to wait until at least 2024 before he gets another shot at winning a championship.