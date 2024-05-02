Highlights Ronnie O'Sullivan has been applauded for his actions during his World Snooker Championship game with Stuart Bingham.

After not being left satisfied with the re-spotting of the black ball, The Rocket refused to pot an easy red into the bottom pocket.

Instead, he opted to play a safety shot, which was met with huge applause from those in attendance at the Crucible.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has surprisingly crashed out of the Snooker World Championship at the hands of Stuart Bingham, as Ball-run secured a 13-10 victory at the Crucible.

The match was overshadowed in many ways, however, by a showing of sportsmanship from The Rocket in the 12th frame, as he took issue with referee Desislava Bozhilova’s re-spotting of the black following a successful pot.

Ronnie O'Sullivan's Sportsmanship Moment on the Black

Rocket wasn't happy with how the ball was re-spotted

O’Sullivan had potted the black and was setting up for a shot on a red right next to where the black had to be re-spotted. But, he was not happy with the referee’s spotting of the black back on its mark, so he refused to even attempt to pot the red he had previously lined up.

Bingham was up 43-29 in that frame at the time, and ended up winning it.

O'Sullivan's subsequent defensive shot that saw the red ricochet up the table was met with huge applause, with the commentators left to say: “That’s what makes our game so great.”

What was the Issue With the Black Ball

The issue was created by a crater on the spot of the black as a result of a few days of play on the very fine felt used in the championships. This caused the ball to rock into the slight divot, hence O’Sullivan’s uncertainty as to whether the ball was really in the correct position.

After the match, The Rocket spoke to Eurosport’s Rachel Casey, saying: “Some referees, I think they’ve got it in for me, so I just wanted to prove her that she’d got it wrong. I wanted to make a point – the point was made. I'm not that hungry to win in that way. I’m more of a principled person, so once the principle’s been made, I can sleep at night.”

In the moment, O’Sullivan was also picked up saying to the referee: “I don’t want to take an advantage.”

Other Drama in Ronnie O'Sullivan's Match

Moments later, there was another flash point in which O’Sullivan took issue with spectators coming in late to the match. Calling for the doors to be shut, he sat down in frustration due to the amount of movement in the crowd.

The Rocket’s miraculous shot-making on the table is often coupled with antics off the table, and this match was no different. Some fans, though, are not calling this a moment of great sportsmanship, but rather an act of O’Sullivan undermining the authority of the referee.

In particular, there has been backlash over him telling Bozhilova to “just chill” after the frame. One fan on X branded this as “condescending, rude, and actually pretty aggressive.”

Bozhilova seemed to in fact be cool throughout the ordeal, saying multiple times to O’Sullivan that “it’s on the spot.”

She even offered Bingham the chance to come up and check the placement of the ball to confirm her correct spotting, which Ball-run quickly refused. Nevertheless, O’Sullivan continued to make the point a moment of principle and proceeded to abandon any kind of attacking shot he may have been able to pull off.

In the aftermath of the ordeal, the advancing Bingham will face Jak Jones, who bested snooker heavyweight Judd Trump earlier this week.