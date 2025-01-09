Since lifting MLS Cup with New York City FC in 2021 and returning to Europe the following summer, Ronny Deila has moved around a bit. First back to Belgium with Standard Liège for a season, then Club Brugge for 18 months and finally Al-Wahda in Dubai for six months.

Though it took one more change of scenery, Deila is ready for stability and returned to the United States to find it. Atlanta United named the Norwegian their new head coach last month, taking one of the biggest jobs in the league at a pivotal time. He jumped at the opportunity.

“When Atlanta called, it was quite an easy decision," Deila told media Wednesday. “When I was with New York City, I saw the fan support the club has. The facilities, the stadium, the training center. It’s a fantastic, big club. You have everything to succeed.”

Deila didn't feel like he had everything to succeed in the Middle East. While he spoke positively about his time in the country and happy he got to experience the culture, Deila was honest about his reservations in the job and how quickly he knew it wasn't for him.

“I saw early it was impossible to build something there," Deila said.

Deila managed only 11 games with Al-Wahda before the club terminated his contract amid rumors he was in contention for Atlanta United. He had only signed a one-year contract at Al-Wahda so not to lock himself into a long-term agreement, wanting to see if it was a good fit. It wasn't.

"The people around me were too impatient, that was the main thing," Deila said. "Too many opinions. I’m not a big listener when there’s too much noise, I’m quite clear of what I want. I started to understand quick (that I’d leave). I don’t think it was possible to build something there over time."

Building Something Special in Atlanta

Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Building is an appropriate adjective for Deila's new job in Atlanta.

It was the most interesting team to watch this offseason, going into the winter with vacancies at sporting director, head coach and two open designated player spots. With plenty of strong building blocks on the roster, the top of the roster and technical staff would be overhauled.

CEO and president Garth Lagerwey named Chris Henderson the new sporting director shortly before Deila took over as head coach. Now, they're working hard to fill those two DP spots with an owner who is responsible for four of the five highest-paid transfer fees in league history. One of those four includes the summer signing of Russia international Alexey Miranchuk from Atalanta.

“It’s a good thing to have the financial power of the club, it makes it easier to succeed," Deila said. "There are two ways to improve: One is to develop players and two is to bring in new players. If we can do both, it’ll be even quicker.”

During his time with NYCFC, Deila helped develop several young talented players. No better example is forward Taty Castellanos, who became an absolute star before eventually sealing a big-money transfer to Lazio and an Argentina international debut.

On the field, expect more of the same from what was so successful in New York: Up-tempo, attacking soccer.

“I have very big problems with sitting back," Deila said. "I want to entertain, I want to attack, I want to press, I want to have intensity. Especially at home, this is important.”