Highlights DaRon Holmes II was drafted 22nd overall by the Denver Nuggets and will learn from NBA champions.

Holmes II's shooting progression and playmaking have improved, making him a promising addition to the Nuggets.

As a switchable defender and top NCAA player, Holmes II could secure a backup role or impact as a rookie.

DaRon Holmes II out of Dayton University was selected 22nd overall in the NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets after they traded up in order to guarantee they were able to select him. The Nuggets traded with the Phoenix Suns for the pick that secured them Holmes II. Their trade was a package of the number 28th pick, which became Ryan Dunn out of Virginia University, the 56th pick, which the Suns traded to the New York Knicks, a 2026 second-round pick and a 2031 second-round pick.

Three second-round picks to move up six selections in the first-round of the NBA Draft isn't a very significant haul, especially if Holmes II pans out the way the Nuggets are hoping he will. Holmes II will be entering an ideal situation coming into the NBA, as he will get to learn from three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, as well as other NBA champions in Aaron Gordon and DeAndre Jordan, who is expected to sign another one-year deal with the Nuggets.

Holmes II had this to say about the NBA players he looked up to at the NBA Draft Combine this summer via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports on X:

"I like guys like Naz Reid, Al Horford, Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon."

Holmes II cited both Jokić and Gordon as players he looked up to, and now he will have the opportunity to play with them and learn from them, likely spending time on the court playing with both of them throughout his rookie campaign.

Holmes Could Play Alongside Jokić

Holmes' versatility could lead him to playing power forward and center

Jokić plays the center position and that's it. Earlier in his career, Michael Malone, the Nuggets' head coach, tried to play Jokić alongside Jusuf Nurkić, which was a clear failure and never worked out, leading to the Nuggets trading Nurkić away and focusing on retooling their roster around Jokić. Since then, he has only played center and has become a top five player in the NBA over the last five seasons.

Holmes II has a 6'10" frame with a 7'0" wingspan and was one of the NCAA's top players this past season. He is versatile at both ends of the floor with an offensive game that starts in the paint and extends out to the three-point line, where he shot 38.6% this past season on 2.5 attempts a game. What is most promising about Holmes II's three-point shooting is that the season before he was taking 0.6 attempts a game at a significantly worse efficiency. If he is able to improve that much in a season's span, it shows promise for his potential.

Holmes II - Shooting Stats Category 2021-22 season 2022-23 season 2023-24 season PPG 12.8 18.4 20.4 FG% 64.9% 59.0% 54.4% 3PM 0.0 0.2 1.0 3PA 0.2 0.6 2.5 3P% 14.3% 31.6% 38.6% FT% 58.6% 66.9% 71.3% TS% 64.4% 62.1% 62.7%

As he has expanded his offensive game outward, it has lowered his field goal percentage, but 38.6% from three for a big man in college is extremely impressive. Despite the drop in field goal percentage, his true shooting percentage has been relatively stable. His inside game is also impressive, and he remains a lob threat, which is something the Nuggets have lacked at the center position since Jokić's arrival in Denver.

Holmes II has also improved his playmaking, averaging 2.6 assists last season. From his first season in college to last season, he doubled his AST% from 9.1% to 18.9%. Learning from the best playmaking big man of all time should help him improve in that area even more.

Whether he plays with Jokić or comes in when Jokić rests, he will still learn a lot from one of the best players the game has ever seen, especially on the offensive end. Defensively, Holmes II is already impressive. His defensive metrics have been consistent and solid throughout his three-year college career. He had a high BLK% in each of his three seasons and improved in many other categories, including his TRB% and STL%.

He was a switchable defender in college and was still solid when he switched onto smaller players. The NBA plays at a much faster pace with significantly better competition, but being a switchable defender in college is a good start. There were concerns about the competition Dayton played, but their strength of schedule last season was the highest during his tenure there, showing he was able to maintain an impact against better players.

Nuggets Lack Other Viable Big Men

Holmes might be in for a large backup role as a rookie

Although the Nuggets re-signed Jordan to a contract, he is at the point of his career where he isn't a reliable option to provide significant contributions in an NBA rotation. The Nuggets also extended Zeke Nnaji to an extension before the start of the 2023-24 season, but he failed to secure a rotation spot and averaged less than ten minutes a game, shooting the worst field goal percentage of his career.

Nuggets Backup Bigs - 2024-24 Category DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji MPG 11.0 9.9 PPG 3.9 3.2 RPG 4.4 2.2 BPG 0.4 0.7 FG% 62.4% 46.3%

The Nuggets still only have 12 players signed to the roster at this point, so they could sign a free agent that could slide into the backup role, but at this moment, the backup big man spot is up for grabs and if Holmes II is able to impress early, he could grab that spot and be an impact player in his rookie season.

Holmes proved in his last season in college that he was one of the nation's top players, and his advanced stats backed that up. He was top-10 in many significant advanced categories last season. He passed the eye test too, as he was able to be efficient from all areas on offense while being a plus defender and shot blocker, an area the Nuggets have lacked in.

Holmes II - Advanced Stats Category Statistic NCAA rank PER 31.7 4th WS 7.0 8th OWS 4.7 11th WS/40 .260 8th BPM 12.3 5th OBPM 8.3 8th

Holmes II should fit in very well with the Nuggets, who are built on team basketball, which has been an area where he has improved throughout his career. His versatility at both ends of the court should be enough to let him see some opportunities throughout the season, even if he doesn't earn the backup role. Holmes II will likely play in the NBA Summer League, where he will be able to showcase his talent against better competition.