Key Takeaways Tom Brady recently called the NFL's development of rookie QBs a "tragedy."

Brady blames the league's oversimplified approach for constant rookie struggles.

Entering Week 3, the rookie quarterback class has yet to throw for a touchdown.

Just weeks before making his debut as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports, legendary quarterback Tom Brady lamented the league's handling of rookie signal-callers, arguing in an interview at Fanatics Fest that coaches have oversimplified the game to a point where player growth and development can be stunted. He even went as far as to call it "a tragedy," which turned heads.

Brady's strong stance on the maturation process didn't come as any surprise. He was a sixth-round draft pick who started two collegiate seasons, and patiently waited his turn to play and become a lauded champion. Brady attained GOAT status by honing the craft, and considering how the 2024 batch of rookies have performed thus far, his words undoubtedly hold weight.

Facing the Most Pressure

Caleb Williams has to lead a championship-starved city

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's far too early for the Chicago Bears to press the panic button on Caleb Williams , but the first-overall pick hasn't played at an aesthetically pleasing level through two games. The USC product struggled mightily in his debut, completing 48-percent of his passes (14 of 29) for 93 yards with zero touchdowns and a 55.7 passer rating. The Bears rallied to win in spite of him.

Williams' second contest didn't instill confidence either. While he almost doubled his yardage (173) on 37 attempts, he threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times in a primetime loss. He was also overwhelmed by pocket pressure, as his 4.9 passer rating against the blitz was the worst in any game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016, minimum of 20 dropbacks).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams is one of just four quarterbacks drafted first-overall to complete less than 50-percent of his passes, fail to reach 100 passing yards, and throw for no touchdowns in his first NFL start.

The growing pains are normal for a rookie -- and expected. It takes time to not only learn from mental mistakes, but to also build chemistry with receivers and get acclimated to a fast-paced environment. But the lack of patience from a league that demands instant gratification is what grinds Brady's gears. Knee-jerk reactions fester, and players can't ignore all the complaints.

A couple quarterbacks have already expressed support for Williams. During a recent interview, Pittsburgh Steelers starter Justin Fields -- who was the predecessor in Chicago -- said that Williams "will be fine" amid the ugly start. Other former players have argued that he should be on the bench. Williams' progress is contingent upon a two-way street of trust with coaches.

In Position to Fail?

Bo Nix didn't choose the Broncos... they chose him

Credit: USA Today Images

When the Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix with the No. 12 pick, it was received with several questions from fans and pundits. There were scouts that gave the Oregon star second-round grades, and draft boards that recognized him as a risky first-round investment. The concerns about Nix are sinking in now, and it's a reflection on the franchise's history of poor decisions.

Much like Williams, Nix's hasn't silenced the doubters. He's completed only 59-percent of his passes through two games with zero touchdowns and four interceptions, and his 51.0 passer rating ranks second-worst in the league. Coming out of school, one source of strength for Nix was his ability to move the ball downfield. So far, he's 5-for-24 on throws of 10-plus air yards.

Brady believes teams are lowering the ceilings of quarterbacks and setting them up for failure. And even if Nix is being unfairly criticized, the Broncos haven't earned the benefit of the doubt. Since winning Super Bowl 50, they've missed the playoffs for eight straight years and started a staggering 14 different quarterbacks. Environment matters. Culture matters. It's not all on Nix.

If the Broncos are bothered by Nix in the coming weeks, they can choose to bench him. Would that move shatter his confidence and affect his potential to transform? Considering how high he was drafted, call this an $18.6 million guaranteed question. It's also worth mentioning that the Broncos are carrying an NFL-record dead cap hit from Russell Wilson's albatross contract.

Waiting, Learning, Punishing

The draft can be a QB lottery and crapshoot

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Six quarterbacks were chosen in the first round of the 2024 draft, which tied the record set in 1983. J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. are appeasing Brady as backups who've yet to see game action. The only other rookie starter is Jayden Daniels , and he's satisfied the Washington Commanders .

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has already made some NFL history, becoming the first quarterback -- not just rookie -- to complete more than 75-percent of his passes, rush for 100-plus yards, and throw zero interceptions over a two-game span (minimum 50 attempts). It's a very particular achievement, but encouraging nevertheless. Daniels still needs to be polished.

Only time will tell if the Patriots have a franchise star in Maye, who's learning behind veteran journeyman Jacoby Brissett in Foxboro with a debut to be determined. The situation is more favorable for Penix with the Atlanta Falcons , as he's heeding advice from reliable veteran Kirk Cousins . Ironically, they're still tied for the most touchdowns for a 2024 rookie. Zero.

Brady can point to a laundry list of quarterbacks that support his claims about the league's dumbed-down approach and repeated shortcomings. And the latest disaster victim is 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young , recently benched by the Carolina Panthers after 18 games. The busts aren't created equal, but Brady has merely voiced thoughts on a troubling trend.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.