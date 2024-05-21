Highlights Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert lead All-Defensive First Team with their impressive shot-blocking statistics.

Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis also made the All-Defensive First Team after strong defensive performances.

The Second Team highlights guards' defensive abilities, especially Alex Caruso and Jrue Holiday's consistency.

The NBA has announced the All-Defensive Teams for the 2023-24 season. To no surprise, the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, headline the All-Defensive First Team. Joining them on the First Team are Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Herb Jones (New Orleans Pelicans), and Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers).

The All-Defensive Second Team consists of Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics), Jaden McDaniels (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic), and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).

Wembanyama and Gobert Headline the All-Defensive First Team

The two big men finished first and second in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting, respectively

En route to his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, Gobert anchored a league-leading defense with the Timberwolves this year. During the regular season, Minnesota had a DRTG of 108.4, the best mark in the league. Furthermore, Gobert averaged 2.1 BPG.

Despite not winning the DPOY award, Wembanyama arguably had the more impressive season on defense. In his rookie year, Wembanyama averaged a league-leading 3.6 BPG. Additionally, he averaged 1.2 SPG as well. With this selection, Wembanyama is the first rookie in history to make All-Defensive First Team.

Adebayo finished third in the DPOY voting. For the past four seasons, Adebayo was selected to the All-Defensive Second Team. This is his first career selection for the All-Defensive First Team.

After four years, "The Brow" has finally been selected to an All-Defensive Team once again. Despite being one of the league's elite rim protectors, this is Davis' first All-Defensive Team selection since 2020, when he was a member of the First Team.

In his third year, Jones received his first defensive honor as part of the First Team. This season, he averaged 1.4 steals per game and is considered one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Analyzing the All-Defensive Second Team

Four of the five selections are primarily guards

After making his first selection for the First Team last season, Caruso's defensive abilities were noticed once again. Also the winner of the 2024 NBA Hustle Award, the Bulls guard has developed a reputation as a scrappy and pesky defender.

In his first season with Boston, Holiday has been selected to an All-Defensive Team for the fourth consecutive season. Additionally, White, his teammate, received his second consecutive Second Team nod. The two together make up arguably the best defensive backcourt in the NBA.

With the Timberwolves having the best statistical defense in the NBA, it is no surprise they have two representatives on the All-Defensive Teams. McDaniels, who is the only forward on the Second Team, is receiving this honor for the first time in his four-year career.

Orlando's Suggs finished the season 10th in DPOY voting. His inclusion on the Second Team is no surprise. Suggs averaged 1.4 steals per game during the regular season.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.