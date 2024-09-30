Key Takeaways Former Manchester United starlet, Ravel Morrison, has completed a move to the 14th club of his career.

Morrison was once described as being better than Paul Pogba by the likes of Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand.

The 31-year-old failed to meet expectations and is now playing in the UAE second division.

Manchester United's academy has produced some incredible talents over the years. From the Class of '92 to recent examples such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, for whatever the club's struggles may been in recent times on the pitch, their ability to nurture the next generation of talent has never deteriorated.

One of the most famous collective of youngsters that the Red Devils have seen is the 2011 FA Youth Cup winning team. The likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would go on to spend several years as key players in United's first team, while others such as Sam Johnstone, Michael Keane and Tom Lawrence would all go on to have respectable careers in England and Scotland.

While the history books will look back on Pogba and deem him the most talented and successful player of the bunch, there was one player in the group that even the Frenchman was in awe of. Everyone believed that Ravel Morrison had what it took to be a superstar, but a career of what-ifs has taken a new turn for the creative midfielder, as he has just signed for his 14th professional club.

Morrison Completes UAE Free Transfer

The Englishman will join second tier side Precision

It was announced on the club's official Instagram page that Morrison had put pen to paper on a deal that would see him join the Middle-Eastern outfit for an undisclosed period of time. The announcement was shared alongside a video of several quotes from famous faces talking about the potential the midfielder possessed.

A club statement read:

"We are beyond excited to welcome the incredible Ravel Morrison to Precision FC! This is more than a signing – it’s a statement, a game-changer for both our club and football in the UAE. Known for his electrifying talent and skill, Ravel brings world-class experience and flair that will help our team to achieve it’s goals. This is the start of something extraordinary. "Welcome to the family, Ravel!"

Morrison joins several other players who have had the taste of Premier League footballers in the past, with former Aston Villa defender Matthew Lowton and Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter also on the books.

'Morrison Could've Been Better Than Pogba' - Rooney

The former United striker was one of many who believed in the youngster's ability

During Morrison's time climbing through the youth ranks at United, several prominent figures at the club believed he was destined for greatness. As per the Daily Mail, Wayne Rooney recalled watching the potential wonderkid in training and believing he had everything to make a top player:

"I remember watching Ravel Morrison thinking he had everything required for a player in his position. He was brilliant. He was confident. "He nutmegged Nemanja Vidic three times in the space of a minute in one training game. But he struggled with lifestyle and his environment which was sad for him - because I saw Paul Pogba come through, Jesse Lingard, all these players and Ravel was better than any of them by a country mile. He's proof that you can't escape the fact there are guidelines every player has to obey in professional football."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morrison would go on to play 52 under Rooney's management for both Derby and DC United. This is more than he managed under any other coach.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand also backed up Rooney's story, saying:

"I would pay to watch him train let alone play in a match. Ever since the first day I saw him, my old boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] said: "Have a look at this boy. "Ferguson, I remember, called me and Wazza [Rooney] over one day and said: "Look at this kid, he's better than you. Rooney when you were a kid, he's better than you. Rio, better than Ryan Giggs when you were kids. This is the best kid you will ever see."

Morrison's Professional Career

He would go on to make just 18 Premier League appearances

Unfortunately for Morrison, he would make just three senior appearances for United, all coming in the League Cup. When it was clear he wasn't cut out for life at Old Trafford, he moved to West Ham under Sam Allardyce, something the former England boss admitted to having concerns about:

"The hardest player I dealt with was Ravel Morrison. He just wasn't capable of being a full-time professional mentally. "I always said to David Sullivan, if Alex can't sort him out how do you think we can?"

While there were flashes of brilliance at Upton Park, it would ultimately end in the same disappointment. Spells at Lazio, QPR and Sheffield United failed to bring the best out of the 31-year-old, who was last seen in English football playing for Derby County.

Ravel Morrison's Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Manchester United 3 0 0 West Ham United 24 5 2 Birmingham City 30 3 3 QPR 22 6 2 Cardiff 7 0 0 Lazio 8 0 0 Atlas 25 4 0 Ostersund 6 0 0 Sheffield United 4 0 1 Middlesbrough 3 0 0 ADO Den Haag 5 0 0 Derby County 38 5 4 DC United 14 2 0

