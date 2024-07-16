Highlights Wayne Rooney has compared Nico Williams to a young Cristiano Ronaldo due to impressive skills & performance at Euro 2024.

Spain outclassed England in the competition final with Williams scoring a goal, leading to much praise in the media.

Lamine Yamal also shone at Euro 2024, with both wingers making Team of the Tournament and impressing Rooney.

Wayne Rooney has claimed that Nico Williams reminds him of former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo "when he was young". The Spaniard lit up Euro 2024, scoring a goal in the final as England were defeated 2-1.

The Three Lions nearly went all the way in Germany but came unstuck against a Spanish team who simply outclassed them and all their opponents en route to glory. Luis de la Fuente's men had a tough path to success but overcame the likes of Croatia, Italy, Germany and France before being Gareth Southgate in the final.

On the day, the Spaniards simply outclassed England's men and took the lead when 17-year-old talent Lamine Yamal burst forward and played in Williams who smashed the ball home. Cole Palmer levelled the scores but then Mikel Oyarzabal struck a winner with just four minutes to play.

Rooney Praises Nico Williams

"He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo"

As one of the best players at Euro 2024, it's not a surprise that Williams has been praised widely in the media and could be set for a big summer move – if his wages don't get in the way of a transfer. One England legend made a rather flattering comparison when speaking to the press recently. Indeed, Rooney said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Williams is exceptional. He reminds me of Cristiano Ronaldo when he was young. He's a big lad, he takes the ball and sometimes tries too much, but usually he makes the right decisions. He's an incredible threat in one-on-one situations and he scores goals too."

Rooney certainly would be in a good position to comment on Ronaldo's style of play. After all, the duo were at Manchester United for a total of 206 games together, picking up 2.14 points per game on average and directly linking up (one assisting the other) for 25 goals. Only 10 other footballers have shared the pitch with the Portugal legend across the span of his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 348 appearances together, Pepe has played the most games alongside Ronaldo – doing so for Real Madrid and Portugal.

Together at Man Utd, Rooney and Ronaldo won seven major honours, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League. The Englishman never did with the Euros, though, but the 39-year-old got his hands on it with Portugal in 2016.

In that sense, Williams is already ahead of the two icons, having now won the international tournament while still only just 22 years old. Still, he will have a long to go before he's reached the legendary status the other two have achieved in their careers.

Related 10 Best Debut Campaigns by Players At International Tournaments [Ranked] Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Wayne Rooney all stood out during the first international tournament of their careers.

Rooney Compares Himself With Lamine Yamal

"A teenager having a great time"

Rooney also spoke about one other Spaniard who impressed him during the summer. Unsurprisingly, this is Barcelona teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

The all-time England great will know what it's like to dazzle the world as a teenager. After all, he announced himself to the continent back in 2004 with some spectacular performances. Rooney even went as far as to compare the 17-year-old with himself, saying:

"Lamine Yamal will be full of confidence after his brilliant goal against France and reminds me a bit of what I was like at Euro 2004 - a teenager having a great time.

Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams for Spain Stat Lamine Yamal Nico Williams Games 14 20 Goals 3 4 Assists 8 6 Major Honours 1 1

Like Williams, Yamal also has the world at his feet but still has a way to go before he will be considered a true great – which is understandable considering he was just 16 when the tournament began – and is so young Spain even broke German law in the final by playing the teen past 11pm.

Experienced teammate Rodri appeared to have this youth in mind when speaking to the teenager after Spain's European triumph over England. He said: "Keep working, brother, keep working, because you can achieve anything you set your mind to."

Both Williams and Yamal – and teammates Rodri, Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo and Marc Cucurella – made the UEFA Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament. The Bilbao youngster finished the competition having played in all but one game, scoring twice and picking up an assist, while the Barcelona starlet scored just the one goal while claiming four assists in his seven outings in Germany.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of July 2024).