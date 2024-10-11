Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has slammed Erik ten Hag for 'absolutely crazy' decisions the manager has made regarding substitutions in recent weeks.

The Dutchman is under pressure at Old Trafford, with reports emerging that he has until December to save his job, after the Red Devils put up their worst ever points return after seven Premier League matches. The north-west outfit sit 14th in the division, and the under-fire head coach is subsequently being lambasted for every decision he makes.

Rooney has pinpointed the bizarre nature of his substitutions as one of the most striking flaws in the maligned manager's repertoire. Ten Hag opted to take Marcus Rashford off at half-time of the trip to Porto last week, while he persistently opts to make centre-back changes within matches, an atypical move for coaches to make.

Rooney Slams Ten Hag

The legendary forward is bemused by the manager's substitutions

While Rooney remained coy on Ten Hag's future when interrogated for his verdict on talkSPORT this week, the legendary number nine didn't hold back when criticising the ex-Ajax boss' decision-making within games.

With last Thursday's clash with Porto poised at 2-2 at the interval, Ten Hag chose to substitute Rashford, despite needing three points and despite the Englishman scoring and providing an assist in the opening 45 minutes. Within the same game, the Eredivisie winner hooked both central defenders, Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt, with just 12 minutes to play, a theme that has become evident throughout his tenure in Manchester.

Referencing these substitutions on the Overlap, Rooney described the decisions as 'absolutely crazy':

"The changes he's making, you never see teams, or top teams, changing the centre-backs during the game, or the back four. I think that happens on a regular basis. "And the Rashford one was, it's the best I've seen Rashford play for a long time, against Porto, and to take him off and say, 'we've got another game at the weekend', at half-time, I think it's absolutely crazy. We've all played Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, whatever it is. So, if you can't do it, then I don't know. "You're now on the international break, I guarantee you on this international break, you'll see videos of Rashford training with a coach away from the training grounds. So you can't do two games in a week?"

Ten Hag's Record as Manchester United Manager Matches Managed 125 Wins 71 Draws 19 Losses 35 Win Percentage 56.8%

Di Canio Blasts United Bosses

The Italian thinks the club shouldn't have sold McTominay

While Ten Hag continues to face the brunt of the criticism aimed at Manchester United, the club's executives have been blasted by former West Ham United player Paolo Di Canio. The Italian claimed United directors 'should be arrested' for their decision to let Scott McTominay leave the club for Napoli for £25 million in the summer.

McTominay has enjoyed an exceptional start to life in Serie A, scoring once and delivering an assist in his first three appearances in the Italian top flight. The Scotsman has been praised for his early season form, and been dubbed Napoli's 'best player by a distance' already.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 10/10/2024