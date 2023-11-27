Highlights Crystal Palace are interested in signing talented Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji, but are likely to face competition from other clubs.

Bardghji has been tipped to be one of the best talents to come out of Sweden since Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Palace could be the ideal next step for Bardghji for one key reason, and journalist Dean Jones has also discussed the prospect of the Eagles signing River Plate's Pablo Solari.

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Copenhagen youngster Roony Bardghji, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it could be a difficult deal to get over the line.

The Eagles have centred their recruitment around signing young, up-and-coming players with high sell-on value over the last few years. The likes of Marc Guehi, Michael Olise, and Eberechi Eze have all arrived at Selhurst Park in recent times, with the Palace trio likely to make the club a significant profit if they decide to cash in.

Bardghji would certainly fit the bill, but considering the performances he's producing at such a young age, there is likely to be a host of clubs in the race to secure his signature. Roy Hodgson's side could offer him a regular place in the Premier League, unlike some of the bigger clubs in England, so it might be a smart move for the youngster to get his foot in the league.

Roony Bardghji is attracting Premier League interest

Bardghji is one of the brightest talents in Europe at the moment and his name was on everyone's lips after his goal against Manchester United earlier in November. The 18-year-old came off the bench to score the winner in the Champions League, and he's now attracting the interest of multiple clubs around Europe, including Palace.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Palace are one of the sides that admire the youngster, alongside French club Nice and other Premier League clubs. GOAL have also claimed that Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Barcelona are also monitoring Bardghji, and Nixon claimed in his report that he's likely to leave Copenhagen in 2024.

Bardghji's agent recently spoke to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano to discuss his client's future, backing him to be the next best talent from Sweden since Zlatan Ibrahimovic...

“He’s one of the most exciting talents in the world and also the future of Swedish football since Zlatan, it’s natural that he is being monitored by major clubs. It’s too early to say now… but one thing is for sure — you’ll get used to seeing Roony perform on the biggest stage."

At the age of 18, Bardghji has a big decision to make when taking the next step in his career. Undoubtedly, some of the biggest clubs in the world will be desperate to convince him to sign on the dotted line, but he has to ensure he's continuing to play regularly.

Dean Jones verdict

Palace are likely going to continue their efforts to bring in young talent from across the globe, so it's no surprise to see them looking to bring in Copenhagen youngster Bardghji. Whether they are able to convince the young star to make the move to Selhurst Park remains to be seen, especially when you consider some of the other sides showing an interest.

Jones has suggested that Palace are always on the lookout for exciting options from outside of the Premier League, amid links to Bardghji and also River Plate's Pablo Solari. The journalist adds that Bardghji is a player we're going to be talking about for many years to come, and Palace will do very well to be at the front of the queue to sign him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Palace are always on the lookout for exciting options outside of the Premier League. And I think in Solari, you've definitely got somebody that would fit the bill. And Roony, this is a player that we're going to be talking about I think for many years to come. If Crystal Palace can get towards to the front of the queue for him, then they will be doing very well, because there are Champions League clubs that are looking at him right now. And yeah, it will take some really good work from Palace's recruitment team if they could start to get to the front of that one."

Eze and Cheick Doucoure both suffered injuries in Palace's disappointing defeat away to Luton Town. The Eagles boss labelled the game an 'exceptionally bitter day' after his side were on the losing end of Luton's first home Premier League win of the season.

Hodgson later provided an update on the fitness issues of Eze and Doucoure. Eze is set to undergo a scan on his ankle, whilst Doucoure was seen leaving the stadium with a protective boot, with Hodgson confirming that he's going to be out for quite a while.