Highlights FC Copenhagen sensation Roony Bardghji has taken the Champions League by storm this season.

Multiple Premier League clubs and teams across Europe all want to sign the 18-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT tells you everything you need to know about Bardghji and the latest transfer rumours surrounding him.

Few days go by without hearing about the emergence of a new footballing phenomenon. But out of all the talent in the game, and particularly in European football, Roony Bardghji is undoubtedly one of the most high-profile.

Having arguably made his presence felt when he scored in FC Copenhagen's Champions League win over Manchester United earlier in the 2023/2024 season, Bardghji will be looking to write another exciting chapter in his young story when the Danes take on Manchester City in the last 16 of the competition - something that several clubs across Europe will be taking note of.

Roony Bardghji transfer news - Man Utd, Chelsea and Spurs interested

At just 18, the Swedish-Syrian is one of the most talented prospects on the continent. A star performer with FC Copenhagen, Bardghji is attracting a lot of interest, and a move to one of Europe's top leagues now seems only a matter of time. And while the winter transfer window has recently closed, all the clubs - or at least the vast majority of them - already have the summer one in the back of their minds.

A timeframe during which Bardghji could - and should - have an important role to play. Indeed, as revealed by Danish media outlet Tipsbladet last November, the young striker recently changed sporting advisers to join players' agency CAA Base. CAA Base has a particularly strong presence in the Premier League, managing the interests of players such as James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr, Heung-min Son and Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea) and Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Coincidence? Not very likely. And while his agent, Christian Emile, has yet to give any specific details about his client's future, he is fully aware of his attractiveness. "He's one of the most exciting talents in the world and also the future of Swedish football since Zlatan, it's natural that he is being monitored by major clubs," he told journalist Fabrizio Romano on the 21st of November.

Some of those major clubs come from the Premier League, with The Daily Express reporting that the likes of United, Chelsea and Spurs all hold an interest in the teenage talent and that the summer window could spark a fierce bidding war to secure his services. Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and several French clubs are also said to be interested in the youngster, who is under contract to FCK until June 2025. The battle for the player's signature promises to be intense.

Roony Bardghji's time at Copenhagen so far

But who is Bardghji, the young player whose ambition is to become "the best player in the world"?

Born in Kuwait, where his parents settled after leaving Syria, he began kicking a ball around as a child. "The only memory I have of that time is that I played football every day. We had a flat just where we lived, which Dad rented. He paid monthly so we could go whenever we wanted. I never played in any team, it was just me and Dad playing all the time," he recalled in an interview with the Swedish Football Association.

When he arrived in Sweden in 2012, Bardghji continued to play football. At the age of six, he joined Kallinge SK; then, at nine, Rodeby AIF. After four years with the small local club, he signed for Malmo FF, one of Sweden's giants. Perceived as a promising youngster by the southern Swedish club, Bardghji never had the opportunity to prove his worth at the highest level. After a trial with Tottenham a year earlier, the diminutive striker finally left the Blues - much to the regret of many fans and educators - barely a year and a half after arriving. On his fifteenth birthday, the new sensation of Swedish football crossed the Oresund bridge - which connects Sweden and Denmark - to join FC Copenhagen.

It was 2020 at the time, and Bardghji wasted no time in making a name for himself in his new colours. Having quickly become too strong to compete with the U17s (with whom he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in ten games), the striker joined the U19s in November. In 11 league appearances, he once again proved decisive, scoring three goals and setting up a further three to be precise. Bardghji was not allowed to join the professional team before the age of 16 under Danish law, but he continued his apprenticeship.

On the 21st of November 2021, less than a week after his birthday, he became the youngest player in FCK's history to play an official match; a week later, on the 28th of November, he became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Danish league - at the age of 16 years and 13 days. His rapid rise to prominence is not exclusive to his club however. Representing the Swedish national team, he played his first matches with the U17s and then the U21s, taking part in the qualifiers for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

In his first season as a professional, Bardghji finished the 2021-22 campaign with 15 appearances to his name, including scoring two in the Europa Conference League. The following season, Bardghji was a permanent fixture in Jacob Nesstrup's team, and took advantage of FC Copenhagen's Champions League campaign to make his debut in the competition.

And while he had already given us a taste of his talent, the second half of 2023 proved to be a real explosion. Having already made more than 25 appearances in all competitions in the 2023/2024 campaign, Bardghji has entered the double digits for goals, including strikes against Manchester United in the Champions League, and in the Danish top-flight against big rivals Brondby and FC Midtjylland.

Called upon to achieve great things, the man nicknamed the 'Swedish Messi' does not, however, wish to be compared to anyone else. Bardghji is one of a kind, and he is determined to make sure that everyone knows it.

Roony Bardghji's style of play

Very confident on the pitch, Bardghji is nonetheless somewhat reserved when away from it. A character trait that obviously does not help to mitigate the comparisons made with the legend Messi himself. In fact, on the pitch, their playing styles are somewhat similar. Small in size - both around the 5 foot 6 mark - and left-footed, both players began their careers as right wingers. Like the world champion, Bardghji also likes to get into the heart of the game to try and destabilise his opponents, either by dribbling or passing.

Roony Bardghji's 23/24 stats at FC Copenhagen Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes UEFA Champions League 3 1 0 112 Oddset Pokalen 4 2 0 148 Superliga 17 7 0 985 Future Cup 1 1 0 44 UEFA Champions League Qualification 5 0 0 224 Total 30 11 0 1,513 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 12/02/2024)

But is it really that surprising that the 18-year-old has been mistaken for the former Barcelona man? Not really. "It was always Messi. No one else, to be honest, when I was young. I always watched his clips and always tried to do the same on the pitch. I just love Messi," he told The Athletic when asked which player he enjoyed watching on YouTube. While fans will be hoping he can emulate the great Argentine's career, Bardghji is fully aware that there is still a long way to go. "You can always improve on everything. Playing more games, that's how you get more experience, you will get a lot better with that."

It's a maturity that seems to belie his age, and another reason why some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are chasing him.