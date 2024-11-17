Stories of highly-touted stars in world football encountering a humbling welcome to the ragged nature of the English Premier League have been customary over the years. It's no secret that the sport in this country has accumulated a strict reputation for being far beyond other nations in terms of its speed and physicality - traits that often surprise even the most seasoned of foreign talents, who only really recognize this after properly stepping onto English turf in front of a roaring crowd.

Roque Junior is one such player who simply could not muddle through this intensity, following his temporary switch to Leeds United in 2003. Despite a glittering track record of achievements prior, the Brazilian wound up battered and bruised, barely lasting seven games at Elland Road and indefinitely underscoring the harsh reality of English football.

Glory With AC Milan and Brazil

Life as a footballer could not have started better for Roque, and he played a key role in various competition triumphs - some of which many can only dream of. After starting with local clubs in Brazil, the defender soon entered the ranks at Palmeiras, where he would go on to total a significant number of appearances, while simultaneously helping his side to a number of trophies, including the 1999 Copa Libertadores.

His performances for the South American outfit earned a move into mainland Europe in 2000, where he represented continental heavyweights, AC Milan. It was with the Rossoneri where Roque built a firm reputation for himself in club football, having won the 2002/03 Champions League title as a key player in the squad. What was perhaps even more special, however, was his renowned World Cup triumph in 2002, in which he served as a key starter alongside Lucio and Edmilson.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Roque Junior started and played a full 90 minutes in seven of Brazil's eight games at the 2002 World Cup.

Ultimately, by the year 2003, Roque had established himself as a World Cup winner, Champions League winner and a Copa Libertadores winner - three of the most valuable trophies in both world and continental football. In fact, he stands as one of just five players in the history of the sport to have achieved such a feat. Logically, one would think a shift to England later in 2003 for such an acclaimed talent would not be an issue, but that was far from the case.

Struggles at Leeds

Roque could barely make it through seven games

Roque's arrival at Leeds was met with huge excitement, and the burden of expectations was very much placed directly on the Milan international's shoulders. Former Whites' manager, Peter Reid, spearheaded an ambitious attempt at sealing the transfer amid an injury crisis in the defensive department, and despite work permit issues, a loan deal was finalized and Roque was soon headed to West Yorkshire.

It was far from an ideal start to his spell in the new country - and the drastic change in weather probably wasn't the only reason why. Roque was named directly in the starting eleven promptly after his arrival from international duty and before long, he was on the pitch to face Leicester City for his first match on British soil.

Roque Junior's Career Statistics - Club and Country Club/Country Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards AC Milan 75 0 1 12/2 Bayer Leverkusen 49 1 1 7/2 Brazil 48 2 1 14/1 Palmeiras 48 5 0 6/4 Leeds United 7 2 0 1/1 Siena FC 4 0 0 0/0 MSV Duisburg 4 0 0 0/0 Ituano 3 1 0 1/0

That fixture ended 4-0 in favor of the Foxes - truly a firm "Welcome to the Premier League" for the newcomer - and that was far from the worst of it either. Roque would go on to lose six of his seven games as a Leeds player, incurring a red card on his debut, and conceding a total of 25 goals throughout. The 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Portsmouth was the last supporters saw of the Brazilian on the pitch and, though he did manage to net two goals against Manchester United, this particular loan transfer is regarded as among the worst in top-flight history.

What Went Wrong?

Roque was sent back to Italy by January

Lifting the likes of the World Cup and the Champions League is no mean feat by all means, and there was always a sense that, contrary to popular belief, Roque's talent was more misunderstood, as opposed to lacking entirely. Kevin Blackwell, the Leeds United assistant manager at the time, affirmed this idea:

"He had the shirt ripped off his back. "There was no disgrace in that, but it put doubts in people’s minds — ‘Can this guy handle the demands of the Premier League?’ I think clubs tried to target Roque on the physical side after that. "I found Roque to be a really nice fella. There was no arrogance about him. He came to the right club at the wrong time. He was just given no time to acclimatize — either to English football or to Leeds United. It was sad, really. We never saw the best of him."

Ultimately, though, Roque's talent being on display was a rarity during his short-lived time in England, and he was soon headed back to Italy by January 2004. Years later, he reflected on this particular episode in his career, believing the conditions were heavily against him:

"It could have been better. "I could have done with a bit more time to adapt, and the context was hard. I had played against Leeds [for Milan] in 2000, when the team was stronger but when I joined, they were in a difficult situation. You also need time to adapt from one league to another, from a title-chasing team to one fighting against relegation. It was different. "I enjoyed it as a learning experience."

Roque's Career Continues to Spiral

He was never able to claw back his best form

After his disastrous spell at Leeds, Roque returned to Milan but was once again sent back out on loan, this time to then-Serie A outlet, Siena, though he mustered just four appearances. A return to the Rossoneri's squad was practically ruled out by this point, and Roque saw a move to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga as the next stage in his career.

He did manage to maintain a semi-consistent spot for the German club, recording 49 appearances in a three-year spell, but it was certainly a fall from grace from the previous heights he had reached. Aside from another very short spell in Germany, that was the last of Roque in Europe. By 2009, he had taken his talents to Al-Rayyan in Saudi Arabia, before returning to Brazil in 2008.

Had the transfer to Leeds not happened, there's no saying what Roque could have gone on to achieve while he was still playing at his absolute best.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024