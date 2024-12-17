The highly-anticipated crypto golf match between two of LIV Golf's biggest stars and two of the most popular players on the PGA Tour is getting closer and closer, and the players can't help but needle one another already.

It all started on Monday when American superstar Bryson DeChambeau, who has undergone an image overhaul in the public eye because of his scientific approach to golf and his accessibility on YouTube, and Rory McIlroy, the face of the PGA, decided to go toe-to-toe when they went face-to-face ahead of the event.

The highly-anticipated match takes place in its traditional host city in Las Vegas, at one of the city's most prestigious golf courses — Shadow Creek. It is sponsored by Crypto.com and, as GIVEMESPORT recently reported, the winner will receive payment in Crypto.com's native cryptocurrency, which is Cronos (CRO). Cronos, in the year to date, has rallied 86%.

Bryson DeChambeau Had a Hilarious Response to Rory McIlroy

McIlroy is seeking revenge on Bryson for pipping him to the US Open, and DeChambeau's response was a zinger

The Crypto.com match pits LIV Golf stars DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, against serial PGA winners McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. And, as DeChambeau and McIlroy warmed up on the range, their conversation could be heard on social media as they were mic'd up at the time. The results are hilarious.

It all stems back to this year's US Open championship at Pinehurst No.2 — one of the toughest golf courses in the world. DeChambeau finished the tournament 6-under par — one shot ahead of McIlroy, who finished as runner-up with a total score after four rounds of 5-under par.

"I'd like to go up against Bryson to try to get him back for what he did to me at the U.S. Open," said McIlroy.

That's when DeChambeau gave a mic drop of a response.

"To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself."

Watch their interaction right here: