Rory McIlroy, golf superstar, may not even be the best putter in his own home as rising star, Poppy, his four-year-old daughter, stole the show during an informal practice round ahead of The Masters at Augusta National — one of the most significant tournaments in the sport, which takes place in Georgia from the 10th of April until the 13th.

McIlroy is one of the tournament favorites because of the form, and winning momentum, that he takes to The Masters — the one major championship in golf that has thus far eluded him, having won the PGA championship twice, the US Open, and The Open Championship in a decorated career. Though he hasn't won a major in over a decade, he has won signature events already in 2024, having claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February, and then The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass the following month.

To secure the coveted green jacket at Augusta, his putting will need to be dialed. And who better to help him read his greens than Poppy, who sunk an extraordinary shot on Wednesday, the 9th of April.

How Rory McIlroy's Daughter, Poppy, Stole The Show

The 4-year-old stepped up to the plate, and sunk the putt of a lifetime