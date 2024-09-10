Aston Villa are in danger of losing young striker Rory Wilson with his contract expiring next summer, according to the BBC.

Wilson, described as 'incredible', has been scoring freely for the Villa youth teams, but he's yet to make an impact on the senior squad. The 18-year-old joined the Midlands outfit from Scottish Premiership side back in 2022, but he could already be on his way out of the door.

Villa in Danger of Losing Rory Wilson

He's out of contract next summer

According to a report from BBC, Villa are still in contract talks with Wilson and have offered a five-year contract, but he will be able to speak to foreign clubs as of January. Bayer Leverkusen are said to be among the clubs who are interested in the striker who scored 46 goals in 52 games last season. Journalist Nick Mashiter claims that Villa are now 'in danger' of losing the talented youngster.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported earlier in the year that Inter Milan and RB Leipzig were also monitoring the striker ahead of a move in the summer transfer window, but a departure failed to materialise. It's understood that Villa paid just £350k to sign Wilson from Rangers, but they could lose him for nothing if he fails to sign a new contract.

It's always difficult for an 18-year-old to break into the first team, and it's even more tricky due to the competition being Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran. If Villa are able to convince him to sign a new deal, then sending him out on loan would be hugely beneficial.

We often see young players search for a new club if they are unable to see a pathway to senior football, so the Midlands club will have to outline a plan for Wilson if they want him to sign on the dotted line. Interest from clubs such as Leverkusen could tempt him to depart, but Villa are clearly desperate for him to stay after offering him a five-year contract.

Wilson is unlikely to be demanding to start every single week for the Villans, but his goal record at youth level shows he's ready to make the step up to senior football.

Aston Villa Tried to Sign Jonathan David

They couldn't find an agreement

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa tried to sign Jonathan David during the summer transfer window. The Premier League side were unable to agree a deal with Lille or the player, so it will be interesting to see whether they revisit a deal next year.

David is out of contract in 2025, meaning he can speak to clubs in England in January. The Canadian international is likely to have plenty of interest, so it could be a difficult deal for Villa to get over the line considering the options they currently have in attack.