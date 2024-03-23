Highlights Rose Namajunas evolved into an elite martial artist and global icon through hard work and respect for the arts.

Moving up in weight has made Namajunas feel stronger, faster, and healthier, without the dangers of cutting excessive weight.

Namajunas believes fighters will always look for ways to gain an advantage in weight cutting, no matter the regulations in place.

For the last decade, former two-time UFC champion Rose Namajunas has evolved her martial arts skills to an elite level, as well as becoming a global icon through her genuine wholesomeness. Namajunas’ work ethic and respect for the arts has taken her to great heights, as seen in her unbelievable championship performances.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, Namajunas talked about several topics, including how her body has reacted to the change of weight classes. The former UFC strawweight champ believes there are major disadvantages to cutting a lot of weight, and sheds light on this dangerous part of combat sports.

Rose Namajunas - "I Feel Stronger"

MMA record: 11-6 (2 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 9, best win: Weili Zhang x 2

At her original UFC weight class of 115 pounds, Namajunas achieved some of the most incredible feats. In 2017, the calm killer beat down Joanna Jedrzejczyk, one of the greatest female fighters of all time. A few years later, Namajunas once again reached into her bag of fairy dust to knockout another formidable opponent in the talented powerhouse Weili Zhang.

While Namajunas had great success at strawweight, sometimes fighters must move up in weight when they cross into their 30s. The all-time great fighter is hoping to repeat what she accomplished at strawweight. Namajunas talked about the immediate advantages of moving up in weight and why it has nothing to do with being out of shape.

"You might be feeling a little fat or something moving up a weight class, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you're not in shape or anything like that. I think, if anything, it just means you're healthier because, a lot of the time when we're cutting weight and cutting all that water weight, I feel like it's taking some of those headshots [while] being dehydrated. I think it is actually pretty bad. I think people should fight more at their normal weight than cutting like crazy cuts."

Namajunas recognises that her 125-pound debut last September didn’t go according to plan, but is certain that her overall physical well-being has greatly improved since moving up to the flyweight division.

"Yeah, like technically I wasn't successful in my last fight, or I didn't win, but I truly do believe that I do feel a lot better at this weight class than cutting down to 115. I just feel stronger, I feel faster, I feel very, very healthy too. I have very little, like no injuries or anything like that, and even my immune system feels a lot stronger too."

Rose Namajunas Honest About Weight Cutting

From 105 lbs to 125 lbs, Namajunas has gradually moved up in weight

Since the dawn of weight-cutting, athletes have continuously tried to figure out what technique for shedding water weight days before competing works best for themselves. Often, fighters will step on the scale emaciated, looking like they are at death's door with sucked-in faces and depleted bodies.

Related Joe Rogan's 3 Greatest UFC Fighters Ever Famed UFC commentator Rogan weighs in on his favourite fighters in history.

The UFC gives fighters approximately 36 hours to replenish themselves before entering the cage. Other prominent MMA organisations like ONE Fighting Championships have tried to avoid harsh weight cuts by incorporating a hydration test on the week of the fight. Namajunas feels that no matter what style of weight cutting stipulations a promotion uses, fighters will try to game the system. The cerebral fighter says a hydration test style may actually be worse than a traditional day-before weigh-in.