To make a UFC champion’s MMA Mount Rushmore’s list, a fighter must have done something extremely special that puts them head and shoulders above the many other athletes that have slipped on the four-ounce gloves. Since 1993, the UFC’s inaugural year in business, there have been countless champions and stars, but there have only been a handful of combat athletes that have transcended the sport.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, two-time UFC strawweight champion “Thug” Rose Namajunas revealed her top four fighters that stand above the rest - together with the reasons why the are deserving of their spot.

Anderson Silva

MMA record: 34-11 (23 KOs, 3 SUBs), UFC wins: 17, best win: Chael Sonnen x 2

Forget about YouTube boxing, forget about the poor stretch of fights to end his UFC career, Anderson Silva should be remembered for his unbelievable 16-fight win streak in the promotion's middleweight division. During this stretch of victories, the Brazilian sensation did not play it safe and refused to coast to victory. Instead, he would lean into the fire hanging his hands low and sticking his chin out to look for a fight-ending counter shot. His victory over Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 was a perfect demonstration of Silva's skills. He baited his opponent and then struck like a cobra to wipe him out. An underrated fight in Silva's career was his monumental comeback victory against the trash-talking, wrestling-heavy bully, Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. This proved that Silva wasn't just a pretty boy kickboxer. It showed that he could dig deep and pull a win out of the fire, and oh boy did he. After being dominated for four-plus rounds, the Brazilian champion pulled off a triangle choke submission with under three minutes remaining in the fight, something straight out of fighting folklore.

Namajunas on Silva:

"Anderson Silva kind of had that kind of aura. Whatever that time period is where people are hot for that moment, but they're just on a roll. I feel like that's what you have to have in order to be on that Mount Rushmore and that special, something special."

Daniel Cormier

MMA record: 22-3 (10 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 10, best win: Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier, better known as “DC”, is a fan-favorite combat athlete because of his lovable personality, but the former Olympian is also a straight killer on fight night. If “Cormier was not pummeling his opponents like a rag doll with his elite grappling, he could be seen knocking them out with his underrated power. The Louisiana native is also one of nine UFC fighters to win titles in two different divisions. Some may see his losses to Jon Jones as a reason to downplay Cormier's greatness, but what he accomplished in the UFC's light-heavyweight and heavyweight division is nothing short of legendary. From tossing around fighters like Alexander Gustafsson and Josh Barnett, to knocking out all-time UFC heavyweight great Stipe Miocic to become double-champ, Daniel Cormier could do it all at his best. Even in his late 30s, Cormier was competing at the highest level in the world. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to get the job done in his final career against Miocic, but true fight fans will always remember how great his career was.

Namajunas on Cormier:

"DC, he was a two-division champ. You got to have all the two division champs up there, right? Like, that's like a huge accomplishment. So maybe that has to be the qualifier. I don't know. Like, cause, cause there's very few that ever get to become champion. And then there's even fewer that get to do double-champ."

Ronda Rousey

MMA record: 12-2 (3 KOs, 9 SUBs), UFC wins: 6, best win: Miesha Tate

Surprisingly, Ronda Rousey does not get the respect she deserves for her MMA career from some quarters. From Strikeforce all the way through her fights in the UFC, Ronda was a force of nature - compared by many to a prime Mike Tyson. Like “Iron Mike”, Rousey would have her opponents beat before the cage door closed. Her career started with an incredible 12-fight finish streak, which was one of the best runs in MMA history. To this day, “Rowdy” holds the record for the most consecutive UFC title defenses for a female fighter with six. During this run, the former Olympic bronze medalist was cutting through the competition like a hot knife through butter. Ronda would destroy her opponents in under a minute by using her world-class Judo background. Many will focus on the way she ended her MMA career as a reason to downplay her greatness, but what she accomplished during the height of her UFC run will echo throughout history. Rousey claimed during a recent interview that she still believes she should be considered the female MMA GOAT - and Namajunas agrees:

"Ronda, I feel like she was like the first, she got us into the UFC. Like she's the reason women are in the UFC right now. You know, maybe in an alternate reality, like it would have been somebody else. Maybe it had been, you know, maybe it would have been me. I don't know. But, because she was at the place at the time that she was at and what she was able to do, just being in movies and doing everything all at once. Yeah. I mean, when she came in, like the noise she made, that was a special thing."

Georges St-Pierre

MMA record: 26-2 (8 KOs, 6 SUBs), UFC wins: 21 best win: Matt Hughes x 2

Georges St-Pierre has checked off all of the boxes required to be on any serious fight fan's Mount Rushmore. The all-time great fought the who's who of his era, moved up a weight class, and avenged both of his career defeats. It goes without saying how great St Pierre's character is, but his intense competitiveness and will to win made him an incredibly consistent performer. The Canadian fighter has a presence and aura that is classy and statesmanlike, but when that cage door closed, his mind excelled at the chess game that is Mixed Martial Arts. When he was a streaking prospect early in his career, St-Pierre ran into his first roadblock in the shape of a prime Matt Hughes. After recalibrating his game plan and adding to his skill set, GSP knocked out Hughes in the rematch and submitted him later on in their trilogy fight. His classic performances against Nick Diaz and Josh Koscheck were other perfect examples of GSP managing to avoid his opponents' strengths while exploiting their weaknesses.

Namajunas on St-Pierre:

"GSP. I just feel like, I don't know. He just was like, Mr. Perfect almost, you know what I mean? Like, even though he probably didn't have that, like quite that same aura, I just always looked up to his career. Just everything just felt, you know, everything he did was always just like, Mr. Perfect."