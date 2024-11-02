Journalist Roshane Thomas has slammed Julen Lopetegui for taking Crysencio Summerville off during West Ham United's defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, describing the decision as 'ridiculous'.

The Hammers slumped to a 3-0 defeat in the East Midlands, courtesy of goals from Chris Wood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina. With the game poised at 1-0 at the break, and the away side down to ten men after Edson Alvarez was shown a second yellow card for a poor challenge on Anthony Elanga, Lopetegui opted to hook Summerville and Guido Rodriguez for Carlos Soler and Michail Antonio.

Subsequently conceding twice more and falling to 14th in the Premier League table, Thomas lamented the Spanish manager for this decision.

Thomas Slams Lopetegui Decision

Summerville has had few opportunities this season

After winning the Championship player of the year award last season with Leeds, having scored 19 goals in 43 appearances in the division, West Ham spent in the region of £25 million on Summerville this summer. For such a significant outlay, the 23-year-old likely expected regular playing time at the London Stadium, but he's yet to receive this.

Starting just once in the league thus far, prior to today's clash with Forest, the Dutchman warranted a place in the starting eleven after scoring against Manchester United last week. However, he wasn't able to build on this first goal for his new club, hooked at the break by Lopetegui after Alvarez had been given his marching orders.

With Jarrod Bowen deployed down the middle from the start, the former Real Madrid boss likely wanted an out-an-out striker in Antonio to come on whilst his team were down to ten men, and Summerville was sacrificed. Writing on X, the Athletic's Thomas expressed his frustration with the substitution:

Completing just six of nine passes, Summerville certainly spent his 45 minutes on the pitch on the periphery of the game. However, his pace and movement could've been a useful asset on the counter-attack in the second half, as the Hammers played with ten men, although it would appear Lopetegui lacks trust in the young winger at this present moment.

Summerville's Statistics vs Forest Minutes Played 45 Accurate Passes 6/9 (67%) Shots 0 Successful Dribbles 0/1 (0%) Ground Duels Won 2/7 (29%) Key Passes 0

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 02/11/2024