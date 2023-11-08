Highlights Dean Jones has made a big claim about Ross Stewart ahead of Southampton's next fixture.

Stewart's goal-scoring ability could make him a key player for Russell Martin's side in their fight for promotion.

Russell Martin could be fighting to keep hold of Kamaldeen Sulemana, among others, in January.

Southampton striker Ross Stewart is yet to appear for Russell Martin's side since making the move to St Mary's Stadium in the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has shared a positive claim to GIVEMESPORT on what he can offer when he's fit and firing, making a bold claim on the Scotland international.

Martin will be desperate to see his new signing in action after acquiring his services in the summer, and the former Sunderland man made a return to action for the U21s earlier this month. The Saints currently have Sekou Mara, Che Adams, and Adam Armstrong as options in attack, with Stewart set to add even more firepower to the Championship club.

The £20k-a-week earner made the move to St Mary's on deadline day for a fee which could total £12m, per The Athletic - a hefty amount for a side playing in England's second tier. Clearly, the south coast side expect Stewart to provide the goals to help them in their fight for promotion.

Ross Stewart could instantly become Russell Martin's star man

Although scoring goals hasn't been a problem for Southampton so far this season, their leaky defence means they are forced to find the back of the net more often than their promotion-chasing rivals in order to secure three points. No club in the top-half of the Championship has shipped more goals than Martin's side.

The two-cap Scotland international, when fit, scored regularly for Sunderland in the Championship and League One, but consistent injuries has been a problem for the 27-year-old. Stewart has been out injured after undergoing surgery on his Achilles back in January, whilst also suffering from a hamstring issue at his previous club.

Ross Stewart - Sunderland Stats Appearances 80 Goals 40 Assists 8 Yellow cards 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Adams to fall down the pecking order at St Mary's when Stewart returns, with the latter becoming the main man in attack. Everton were close to securing the signature of Adams during the summer transfer window and the former Birmingham City striker is out of contract next summer, so Martin could be looking to ease him out of the side ahead of a potential departure.

Although scoring goals isn't the main issue, having a player capable of contributing in the front line almost every single week will be hugely beneficial. Adams' future is up in the air, Armstrong has shown signs of inconsistency, and Mara is still a young talent learning his trade, so the experience and Championship know-how of Stewart could be exactly what Martin needs.

Jones has suggested that Stewart could be the piece of the puzzle that Southampton are currently missing. The journalist adds that all the Saints can hope for is that the 27-year-old finds the back of the net early on when he does return, sparking a run of form. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"You would hope so. He had a goal contribution for pretty much every game he played at Sunderland last season. So on the back of that, Southampton know that this is a player that's got the capability to be the missing piece for Saints, if he can recapture that form. But obviously, it's been tough for him. He's had such an injury layoff and to just come back in and find that sort of form again is extremely difficult. All Southampton can hope for is that when he does return, that he scores a goal early on, that is the best thing that can happen and that's the only thing that can spark a return to that kind of moment. Because if it does happen, if he scores in his first game back, then yeah, absolutely. It's the kind of sign that Southampton need that he can be that missing piece."

The focus could be on keeping players at St Mary's in January

The future of Adams has been well-documented, but it's not a major issue for the Saints due to the options they now have in attack, especially if Stewart settles in well. However, he certainly won't be the only player attracting interest in January, with other members of Martin's squad potentially likely to push for a departure.

Just a few days before the summer transfer window deadline, Kamaldeen Sulemana handed in a transfer request, but ended up staying at St Mary's, per The Athletic. The Ghanaian winger has a £30m release clause, which could help fend off interest, but the Saints will have a decision to make if he demands to leave when the winter window opens.