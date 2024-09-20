Key Takeaways Emi Martinez had a career resurgence after Bernd Leno's injury at Arsenal.

Martinez moved to Aston Villa, leading to World Cup success with Argentina.

He is now nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Some people talk about the butterfly effect in sports the world over. YouTubers Theo Baker and Joe Weller enjoying a sparring match with one another led to UFC prizefighter Anderson Silva being knocked out by Jake Paul. Alex Albon developing appendicitis led to Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 return. An ACL injury to Derrick Rose led to LeBron James becoming the (arguably) greatest basketballer of all time.

Perhaps, however, no footballer has experienced a butterfly effect as singularly beneficial as Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

After Neal Maupay caused an injury to Arsenal stopper Bernd Leno, Martinez was given the opportunity to finally break through into the Gunners' first-team, soon winning the FA Cup with the Gunners have stepped up while standing in for his German cohort.

He moved to Aston Villa the following term, with whom he qualified for the Champions League last season, and became the number one goalkeeper for Argentina, winning the World Cup in 2022 (helping cement Lionel Messi's status as the very greatest to ever play the sport) and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Martinez's career resurgence has been fast-paced and extraordinary. And those familiar with him in his time prior to breaking through at the Emirates, may be altogether astounded at how his aspirations have re-shaped in the past few years.

Arsenal Loan Spells

The Argentine was loaned out six times from Arsenal

Martinez's early career was one spent all over the country on temporary basis'. He joined Arsenal as an 18-year-old from boyhood club Independiente, and was loaned out to League Two side Oxford United, where he made just one appearance.

Further loans would soon follow, heading to the Championship in 2013, 2014 and 2015 to Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wolverhampton Wanderer's respectively.

The Argentine only really managed to break through as a first choice option for the third-most club named in Wolves, but injury struck after making 15 appearances, which saw him shelved for several months. Following his return, he was unable to break back into the side, and made his way back to Arsenal at the end of the season.

He turned out for Arsenal between his loans for Rotherham and Wolves, after an injury to regular backup David Ospina, making two Premier League appearances whilst also appearing in the Champions League, but the arrival of Chelsea legend Petr Cech soon saw him relegated back to third-choice, behind Cech and the aforementioned Ospina, with Wojciech Szczesny out on loan to Roma.

Further loans followed in 2017 and 2019, joining La Liga side Getafe and Championship side Reading respectively, making just five league appearances for the former and 18 in the second half of the season for the latter.

Arsenal Breakthrough

An injury to Leno saw Martinez given a chance

After Leno was withdrawn through injury in the first half of a 19/20 game against Brighton, Martinez was summoned from the bench to make his first Premier League appearance since the 16/17 season.

With Leno out for some time, and the only other option being the un-tested Matt Macey, Martinez enjoyed an extended run of performances for The Gunners, and was named in the starting lineup of the FA Cup final, where the Argentine put on a stellar performance to help his side overcome Chelsea, a performance after which he broke down in visible joy.

Aston Villa Move and Argentina Breakthrough

Martinez was voted as the best goalkeeper in Europe whilst at Villa

Following on from his exceptional form for Arsenal, and the return from injury for Leno, Aston Villa came knocking for Martinez's services, bringing him to Villa Park in a £20m deal, following a lengthy injury to regular first choice Tom Heaton, and the departure of loanee Pepe Reina.

With Villa, he proved that his late surge in performance quality with Arsenal was not a one-stop shop, performing admirably across the 20/21 season in Birmingham, playing every single game of the season.

After an impressive maiden year as a thorough first-choice 'keeper, Argentina called him up to the national team for the third time of his career (he was called up in 2011 and 2019, but did not make an appearance on either occasion).

He made his Argentina debut in June 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Chile, ending in a 1-1 draw wherein Martinez saved a penalty but succumbed to the rebound, and soon made his major tournament debut with the country at the 2021 Copa America, where he would go on to save three penalties in a semi-final shootout win over Colombia, and kept a clean sheet in the final on his way to winning the trophy, and the Golden Glove.

Such heroics would follow him to the 2022 World Cup, where again Martinez, by now having established himself as the nation's number one option, performed exceptionally well, including a stellar save against Randal Kolo Muani in the final, before saving a penalty from Kingsley Coman in the shootout with France to help win the World Cup for his nation, again winning the Golden Glove for his showings.

He was named the best goalkeeper in the world at the 2023 Ballon d'Or awards, winning the Yashin Trophy. Success would not end there for him, either, as he went on to win another Copa America (and Golden Glove) in 2024, after having helped Aston Villa shockingly qualify for the Champions League.

As such, he has now made the 30-man short-list for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and could become the first goalkeeper to win the Yashin Trophy twice. A resurgence in career like no other, Martinez's new-found success is truly like no other, and he can proudly call himself one of, if not the, best in the world.