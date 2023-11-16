Highlights Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure was left out of the squad against Everton due to multiple reasons.

There were claims that if Doucoure had played, Crystal Palace may have had more control over the game and potentially taken something from it.

Despite his absence, Doucoure's abilities as a player have not gone unnoticed, with interest from big clubs across the Premier League.

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure was likely left out of the squad for their weekend fixture because of multiple reasons revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Dean Jones.

It was a decision that many pointed to after the Eagles defeat, as Everton's midfielders were able to run riot during the ding-dong battle at Selhurst Park. There were claims that had Doucoure been involved in the starting-11 that Crystal Palace would've had more control over the contest and may have taken something from the game.

And in the latest update, journalist Jones has explained why the Mali international wasn't involved in any capacity.

Doucoure absence felt hard by Crystal Palace

It turned out to be an afternoon to forget for Crystal Palace on Saturday, when the south London outfit conceded three times at home to Everton, eventually losing the match 3-2. In what was a bit of a yo-yo battle, Everton had originally taken the lead after just one minute, but an Eberechi Eze penalty put the home side back on level terms.

Abdoulaye Doucoure netted just after the break to put Everton's noses back out in front, before it looked like Crystal Palace had snatched a point late on when Odsonne Edouard scored an equaliser to make it 2-2. All of that hard work would be quickly undone though, as substitute Idrissa Gueye popped up with four minutes left on the clock to steal the win and inflict yet more misery on the Selhurst Park faithful.

Hodgson open about Doucoure miss

When asked after the game why Doucoure wasn't involved, veteran manager Roy Hodgson was open in his admission that is was in part down to a tactical decision. The former RC Lens man, who had been recovering from an injury, didn't make the matchday squad, with Hodgson revealing: "Eze coming back in meant someone had to make way. I could have taken Will Hughes and Jefferson Lerma out or I could have left Doucoure, who is now going off anyway with Mali to play games.

“He’s been cleared from the injury but he was only cleared on Friday."

A bizarre situation for a player who earns himself a reported £60,000 per year and is considered one of the best players in the Crystal Palace squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Doucoure situation, journalist Jones believes there were a number of factors at play in regard to his absence. Referencing the summer transfer interest in his signature, the reliable reporter believes Doucoure has the ability to bounce back and re-establish himself in the Crystal Palace side:

“I do think his injury had a lot to do with why didn't play here. I mean, it seems Hodgson had already been working on a game plan for that match and for most of the week, it seemed like the Doucoure wouldn't be available for it. And so even when given a green light for Doucoure to play in that match, Hodgson already had a game plan set up, it didn't include him. So he felt unnecessary to bring him in that moment. “Also, knowing that he's going away on international duty, there's always the potential for an injury to be nibbled at again. So I think Hodgson is just carefully managing things and he doesn't like to be dictated to Hodgson, in terms of who we can pick and when he can pick them. So I think this is partly to do with Hodgson just having a very firm mind. “But I think Doucoure himself, he might not have been super consistent across this season, but the fact he's been linked with a £70 million pound move tells you how good he is.”

Doucoure transfer interest from Liverpool

Things could've looked very different for Doucoure, had Liverpool pushed ahead with rumoured transfer interest during the recent summer transfer window. It was reported after the Merseyside outfit missed out on targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they would turn attention to Doucoure instead.

It was claimed the 23-year-old, who featured 34 times for Crystal Palace last season, would command at least £60 million for his signature, with that fee having the potential to rise as high as £70 million.

Cheick Doucoure Crystal Palace stats Matches 46 Goals 0 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 10 Red Cards 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Of course, that move didn't transpire, with Liverpool opting to sign Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to plug their holes in defensive midfield instead. But should Doucoure regain a spot in Hodgson's starting line-up, what's to say Liverpool - or another top club - don't come back in for him?