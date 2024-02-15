Highlights Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager after a disappointing season and fan discontent.

Oliver Glasner is expected to be named the new head coach, known for his positive approach and previous success.

Glasner has a track record of taking teams to the Champions League and winning the Europa League.

Roy Hodgson has stepped down as Crystal Palace manager. The writing has been on the wall for the 76-year-old for some time now, with the discontent among the fanbase pretty apparent amid what has been a fairly uninspired season. Palace are currently on a run of just one win in their last six games across all competitions – which includes being dumped out of the FA Cup but Everton, thus ending any hopes of silverware for the season. The Eagles are currently 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the bottom three.

Palace fans have regularly been showing banners at games of late calling for Hodgson to be sacked. The relationship took a severe turn for the worst in December when the former England manager claimed "the fans have been spoilt here in recent times" in response to boos from the crowd following a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.

Croydon-born Hodgson, who was in his second managerial spell with his boyhood club – having also come through the club's academy as a youngster during his playing days – leaves after 200 games in total, 38 of which have come in his most recent spell.

Roy Hodgson - Crystal Palace stats (Second spell) Tenure March 21 2023 - February 19 2024 Played 38 Wins 12 Draws 10 Losses 16 Win % 31.58% Goals 49 Goals conceded 60 Stats per Transfermarkt

Roy Hodgson speaks out after leaving Crystal Palace

'This club is very special'

Hodgson said after leaving Crystal Palace, per their official website: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I would like to thank Steve Parish and his American partners for their support, along with my coaching staff and backroom team who have helped me so much along the way. In particular, a huge thank you to my long-term friend and assistant, Ray Lewington; coaches Dean Kiely and Paddy McCarthy; plus the excellent sports science, video analysis and medical departments.

“My thanks and respect also to the current squad of players who have been a pleasure to work with - they are a credit to the club and themselves. I am certain that our fans will continue to give their full support to the team for the remainder of this season and beyond. I am confident that the season will finish well and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months and seasons to come.”

Oliver Glasner expected to replace Hodgson

Won Europa League with Frankfurt

Even before the news of Hodgson's exit was officially announced, it was already understood that Oliver Glasner was being considered as an option. Ed Aarons of the Guardian revealed that "talks" were happening between manager and player, with the Austrian asking for a salary of around £4m per season. Romano has since confirmed a "two-year contract" will be handed to the manager.

Former player, now pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft explained on social media what sort of manager Palace fans can expect of Glasner, writing on X: "If Crystal Palace go for Oliver Glasner they get a manager with a great track record, taking Wolfsburg to the Champions League and winning the Europa League with my German club Eintracht Frankfurt. He is a pragmatic coach. Likes is teams to play direct, intense and going forward with speed. As a leader “intelligent” and curious to develop himself and his team."

Glasner has worked with Austrian clubs SV Ried and LASK before heading to Germany with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. The 49-year-old then left Frankfurt at the end of the 2022/23 season due to his unhappiness with the team's “sporting development and overall performance in the second half of the campaign”

He has been out of work since but was touted as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte replacement at Tottenham Hotspur in April 2023. That role eventually went to Ange Postecoglou.