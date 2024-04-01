Highlights Roy Jones Junior claims Tyson Vs Paul will be 'a real fight'.

Jones and Tyson shared the ring during a November 2020 exhibition contest.

Even at 58 years old, Tyson has been tipped to have the power to trouble Paul.

The controversial bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul remains clouded in mystery as speculation rages over exactly what rules the two men will fight under at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on 20th of July. A source from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations - who will be overseeing the event - claimed last week that the contest might only be sanctioned under exhibition rules.

If the fight were to move forward as an exhibition, it would have a very similar feel to Tyson's last in-ring appearance in November 2020. The heavyweight legend squared off with Roy Jones Junior in an exhibition held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. On that night, the fighters competed over two-minute rounds as opposed to the usual three minutes. In addition, the pair wore 12-ounce gloves instead of the 10-ounce gloves that both used in their prime. Finally, no official winner was declared - with a panel of celebrity judges instead scoring the bout as a draw.

Tyson Vs Jones Junior was still an entertaining spectacle, but fans around the world are keen to see more than a glorified sparring session when 'Iron Mike' meets 'The Problem Child' this summer. For those worried that the fight may not be what they were hoping for, Jones Junior recently shared some encouraging news.

Roy Jones Says Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight has Been 'Upgraded'

'Fight is not an exhibition,' stated Jones

During a recent appearance on The Lunch Club podcast, via The Mirror, the 55-year-old provided an update about the status of the Tyson Vs Paul fight.

"The Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson fight is not an exhibition. I've heard it's been upgraded to a fight. "If it’s a fight, it’s very intriguing how it may turn out because Jake Paul has gotten a lot better as a boxer over the days but Mike Tyson, even at 58, is still Mike Tyson."

The potential switch to an exhibition bout has come about due to concerns regarding the 31-year age gap between the two boxers on fight night [Tyson will be 58, while Paul will be 27 years old]. Jones, however, was bullish on Tyson's chances of getting the better of his younger opponent.

"When I boxed him, he still punched like Mike Tyson. If he hits anybody square on the chin it’s going to be problematic. I don’t care who it is. I like Jake Paul, he’s a good guy and he’s doing good with his boxing stuff. I think it’s a good promotional situation for him and Mike, they should go really good numbers especially having upgraded to a real fight."

Asked to give a prediction for the fight, Jones admitted that the first few rounds of the fight would be crucial for Tyson. "If Mike comes out and does what Mike normally does, then it’s going to be a tough situation for Jake. If Jake can stay away from him for four or five rounds, then Jake has a chance but he’s going to have to do a lot to stay away from him."

Jones last fought in April 2023, losing a majority decision to former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. The 76-fight veteran has not announced any plans to return to the ring.