Highlights Roy Jones Jr. announced his son's tragic passing on social media on the 24th of June, urging people to seek help before it's too late.

Tributes have poured in for Deandre, 32, showing support for the legendary boxer and his grieving family.

Jones' remarkable career and influence in the boxing world adds to the heartbreaking news of his son's suicide.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr sadly announced yesterday that his son, Deandre, tragically took his own life on Saturday. Posting a heartbreaking statement on social media, he reflected on the final night he had with his son at home on Friday.

The statement read: “Unfortunately, my son Deandre took his life on Saturday. I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away. Please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss. Thank you for the love and support.”

Tributes Pour in to Roy Jones Jr & His Family

Deandre was 32 and was the youngest of Jones’ three children with his wife Natlyn. The sad passing has elicited a massively supportive response from boxing fans and others online. Former boxer Tony Bellew commented on Jones’ post, simply saying: “RIP.”

Steven Bartlett, a podcast host and Dragon’s Den star, also commented on the post, saying: “Terribly sorry for your loss. Sending my love to your whole family.”

The comments are also flooded with users sharing their condolences with Jones and his family. One user wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss. I also respect you for taking a moment to speak out against suicide when much of the population views it as a solution. It’s never the answer, and now pain is felt by those who love and cherish them. God will bring your family peace.”

Another said: “God Bless You and your family, Champ. Sorry can’t begin to cover the hurt. Please reach out to anyone you can during this time. Strength in numbers.”

The heartbreak of the Jones family is immeasurable, and the importance of checking in on others has never been so important. Details around his passing are yet to be confirmed, with authorities not having released any information as of yet.

Roy Jones Jr's Boxing Career

Jones held multiple world championships across four weight divisions during his illustrious career. When he beat John Ruiz in 2003 to secure the WBA title, he was the first heavyweight titleholder in 106 years to also be a middleweight champion, as well as the second-ever boxer to hold the title as a light heavyweight champion.

He retired in 2018 after 76 fights, of which he won 66. 47 of these victories was by way of knockout, only highlighting his power and finesse as a fighter. The Florida-born boxer was a stalwart of the 90s boxing era, defining many fans’ experiences of boxing. Viewed as a generational talent and one of the top pound-for-pound fighters at the time, Jones was awarded the Boxing Writers Association of America’s Fighter of the Decade accolade for the 1990s.

Anyone distressed by this story can call Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123 or contact Samaritans by email at Jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call your local Samaritans branch, or 1 (80) 273-TALK.