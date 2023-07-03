Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr frequently made history throughout his career, but no more so than competing in the first Metaverse fight this weekend.

Jones Jr had a superb career beyond the ropes winning world titles from middleweight all the way up to heavyweight, having shared the ring with the likes of Bernard Hopkins and Joe Calzaghe.

After retiring he then returned in a huge clash with Mike Tyson in 2020, before more recently losing to ex-UFC star Anthony Pettis in a professional bout back in April this year.

But nothing will match the bizarre nature of his recent bout, where he was thrust into a virtual fight against bodybuilder NDO Champ as part of a Metaverse history-making experiment.

Roy Jones Jr hits back at Metaverse critics

Jones Jr faced criticism after announcing his Metaverse boxing showdown, with many insisting he could tarnish his time in the traditional aspect of the sport.

The event came as a FITE TV pay-per-view and is uncertain exactly how much success it would have given its futuristic format.

However, the 54-year-old has insisted it was an easy decision to make, given he could make history by becoming the first boxer to use the technology.

"The process behind taking this fight was the fact it will be the first fight ever on the metaverse and I love being the first when it comes to anything," he told the Daily Mail.

"When I can be the first person to ever do something, that automatically gets my blood boiling. It gets my blood going. So, the fact that I could be the first person to complete a metaverse fight was very interesting to me."

Roy Jones Jr wins Metaverse fight by KO

Jones Jr took part in a weigh-in and got in shape for the fight against the influencer, but it was considered a disaster by fans.

The pay-per-view stream did not work with the 3D effect, and it effectively looked like a version of retro boxing video game Fight Night.

The event was also a dull spectacle with Jones Jr of course looking a shadow of him former self virtually, while his rival displayed little boxing skill or ability.

WATCH: How Roy Jones Jr won his Metaverse boxing fight

But fans were most disappointed with the stoppage of the event, which came in the seventh round with Jones Jr battering his rival on the ropes in a continuous barrage.

And the virtual referee hopped in and waved it off to make a new controversial stoppage, which in fairness isn't too far from realistic in the current boxing climate.

Fans reacted, with one writing: "Even in the Metaverse they have rubbish refs." Another agreed: "What on earth did I just watch?"

Another fan wrote: "People actually paid money for this." A fan was also left angry: "What in the world is this mess and the graphics my word?"

One final fan concluded: "Fight Night 2 looked way better than this." Before another added: "Worst fight and stoppage I have ever seen in my life."