A former opponent of Mike Tyson's, Roy Jones Jr, has thrown his name into the mix to be the next big-name boxer to try his hand at knocking out the polarizing YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul.

The internet sensation Paul defeated Tyson by an eight-round decision on Friday, the 15th of November, atop a massive boxing event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that Netflix aired to an audience that it later claimed exceeded 100 million people worldwide.

It has left great debate as to whom could be next to challenge Paul, and Jones — who took part in an eight-round exhibition with Tyson in 2020 — said he'd happily fight the 27-year-old.

Another Big-Name Fighter Wants to Box Jake Paul

Roy Jones Jr adds his name to those calling Paul out for a fight

Though Roy Jones Jr said he has held no discussions with Paul, or his promotional company Most Valuable Promotions, about a crossover bout, the American former world champion across multiple weight classes expressed to Boxing Scene a willingness to compete himself against the online celebrity.

"I haven't had any conversations about fighting Jake Paul," said Jones, 55, of the 27-year-old. "I am not really a full-fledged heavyweight, but I probably weigh what he weighs right now. It wouldn't be hard to match his weight, I guess. They do catch weights, so I’m sure we could figure out the right weight."

"We can make it happen."

He then warned Paul about his intentions.

"The only thing different though is he will probably have to take me out because I'm coming to knock him out. I'm going to get him, or he's going to get me."

Jones continued: "It would be very difficult to pick him apart because he is so powerful and big. He has power and is a dangerous puncher. I would beat him, I'm sure, but you would have to be on your A-game all night, especially at my age."

After fighting Tyson on Netflix, Paul faced no shortage of fighters wanting to box him. It is unclear in which direction he will next head. Paul faced criticisms feasting on athletes from other sports, as well as past prime MMA fighters. And so he then took on journeyman fighters, in a move no different to other rising prospects in boxing. However, he was criticized for that, too. The criticism only escalated when he lured Tyson into the ring despite a 31-year age gap.

To ensure he maximizes the eyes on his pay-per-view events, Paul will likely consider the path of least resistance to a world title opportunity. One of boxing's world sanctioning bodies even suggested they'd ratify a world championship bout between Paul, and the former middleweight champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Julio Jr recently lost to Anderson Silva in a crossover bout, and, though he'd be Paul's toughest test, he'd likely remain a beatable opponent.