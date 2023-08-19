Highlights United's performance against Tottenham was lacklustre and their front three struggled to make an impact, resulting in a deserved defeat.

Keane criticised several senior United players for their poor performance and lack of physicality.

United's poor away form and lack of goals are concerning, and there is a need for reinforcements in the form of a striker and a central midfielder.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane did not hold back on the Red Devils' performance against Tottenham and took aim at a number of Erik ten Hag's team.

Keane is no stranger to speaking his mind as a pundit and is renowned for his honest and often brutal assessments of players.

And on this occasion, he was even more savage than normal as United suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Man United comfortably beaten by Spurs

United had scraped a 1-0 against Wolves in their opening game of the season but largely looked underwhelming for most of that game.

It was a familiar story this time around, as United's front three struggled to get into the game and their midfield seemingly lacked cohesion.

Bruno Fernandes did waste a golden opportunity to score in the first half, while Casemiro and Marcus Rashford also had openings.

But Ange Postecoglu's team dominated the second half and were ultimately deserving victors.

Pape Matar Sarr notched his first Premier League goal for the club, while a late Lisandro Martinez own goal was rich-reward for some brilliant build-up play.

Throughout the game, Spurs played free-flowing football – something the north London side has craved ever since the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

United, on the other hand, were toothless in attack and Keane was quick to pin the blame on a handful of individuals.

Keane ruthlessly rips into Man United players

Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said: "They're bringing on players like [Anthony] Martial. They're bringing on these players... you might as well bring on Frank Stapleton and Norman Whiteside. Martial's not going to get you out of trouble."

It may be a tad harsh on Martial, who only came on at 2-0 down in the 85th minute and barely had a chance to get in the game.

However, Keane also highlighted other senior United players who had little to no impact.

Rashford was deployed through the middle – a position he's admitted to finding tough. Equally, Fernandes and new signing Mason Mount have not developed an understanding with one another yet and both were miles off their best.

"Rashford played through the middle again. He's like a child up there," Keane stressed.

"He's obviously not happy playing through the middle. His body language, his first few touches when he gets it, suggests, 'I don't want to play through the middle'. But you have to. You've got to do a job for the team tonight.

"You look at our captain [Fernandes], the senior players. These are established, senior players."

Later, he continued: "I look at Mount, Fernandes, when they're out of position, they look like schoolboys out there. They haven't got the physicality to get the ball back."

Keane even went a step further and branded United the 'new Spurs.' - "Desperate, absolutely desperate. They're easy to play against. That's the biggest insult I can give these United players."

Check out Keane's rant below:

VIDEO: Roy Keane criticises Man United's players following Spurs defeat

Man United's poor away form continues

As Keane emphasised, the manner of United's defeat must be concerning to fans, especially when you consider their away record under Ten Hag.

In eight matches against top nine clubs away from home last season, United won zero, drew one and lost seven.

That statistic continued today as United were well beaten once again.

Ten Hag is fully aware of his team's dismal record and says that the attitude towards away games has to change.

"This is one of the aims we have for this season, that we have to step up in away games to get more points. So, it's often to do with personality," he told reporters on Friday.

"So yeah, that's the demand from me on the players and that we have to show more personality on the pitch to win such games."

Speaking after the Spurs defeat, Ten Hag also noted United's lack of goals and admitted this is a problem.

"I am not concerned with our attacking play but I am by our scoring. We know this, that is why we've signed a striker. It is one game. On Monday the performance was not good but the result was there. Today the performance was ok but we have to win here. We take the positives but also know to keep the belief.

"When you lose it's never good. You always have to look in the mirror and yes, we have to score. We have to make the goal and quieten the crowd and the opponent. In the first half it was so quiet in the stadium because we took away their belief. If you score, the game is ours."

Will Man United make any more signings?

So far in this window, United have signed four players for more than £160 million combined.

Mount arrived from Chelsea, while Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans have also joined.

That being said, Gary Neville stressed that United are still desperate for more reinforcements – chiefly, another striker and a central midfielder.

With Hojlund out injured, Rashford is being forced to play through the middle, while United's midfield has looked unconvincing in both games so far this season.

The problem, however, is that Ten Hag has reportedly been told he can only add more names to the squad if players leave.

Former captain Harry Maguire was linked with a move to West Ham but the Hammers are now pursuing other options instead.

Similarly, David Moyes is said to be a big admirer of Scott McTominay but was unwilling to meet United's £45m asking price.

In terms of incomings, the most likely player to join the club, if any, is Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the midfielder, who impressed at last year's World Cup and appears to be exactly what United needs.

Fiorentina sporting director, Daniele Prade, has even conceded that Ambrabat wants to leave but that United haven't formally bid yet.

"The situation is clear," he said via the club's official YouTube channel. "He wants to join a top club and we want to satisfy him, but if we receive no offers, he will stay with us. We don't have a player like him in the team."