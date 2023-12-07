Highlights Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has singled out 10 players that should be let go upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe's impending arrival in the latest episode of 'Stick to Football'.

Keane has said he would keep Casemiro, while other players such as Andre Onana are in the 'Last Straw' category.

Keane was on the fence about where to place Marcus Rashford, having also criticised the 26-year-old after Manchester City's 3-3 draw with Tottenham.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, who is often heard publicly bashing the Red Devils, has singled out 10 of Erik ten Hag's current roster who he believes should be let go upon Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s impending arrival. The INEOS billionaire, also a boyhood United fan, is set to secure a 25% stake – worth £1.25 billion – in the next fortnight, as per MailOnline. Upon his arrival, Ratcliffe will oversee the club’s football operations, which will include transfer business.

As such, the impending January transfer window poses a genuine threat to those who seemingly have no future in Stretford, as significant changes in the club’s hierarchy often precede a mass overhaul of on-pitch personnel. Much has been made of Ten Hag’s second term in charge of the 13-time English champions with them currently sitting in 6th spot and on the verge of crashing out of the Champions League, with them sitting at the bottom of Group A.

Champions League Group A Standings (as of 07/12/23) Position Club Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1. Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 11/6 +5 13 2. Copenhagen 5 1 2 2 7/8 -1 5 3. Galatasaray 5 1 2 2 10/12 -2 5 4. Manchester United 5 1 1 3 12/14 -2 4

Albeit just three points behind arch-rivals and reigning champions Manchester City, there has been a lot to be desired on the pitch, with many players underperforming. On the latest instalment of the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast, headed by Keane's former teammate Gary Neville, the Irishman chimed in by giving his two cents worth on who Ratcliffe should cut ties with upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

Keane singles out 10 players to be sold by Man Utd

Four centre-backs are on Keane's chopping board

Alongside Keane, Neville tasked his co-hosts Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher with a game he coined ‘Keep, Last Straw or Ditch’. He presented an array of United players and asked the trio to decide if the club should retain or sell them, or whether they are on their last legs – it’s that simple.

And Keane’s cut-throat answers have caught the attention of fans, obviously. Falling under the ‘Last Straw’ category were the likes of Andre Onana, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay, as Keane thought giving them more of a chance would be best for their careers and the club.

Some players such as Casemiro, Rasmus Hojlund, and Lisandro Martinez were kept by Keane, but others were not as fortunate, with him on hand to name 10 players who were no longer fit to don the fabled strip of his beloved club. Among those names were centre-back quartet Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, which would, admittedly, leave Ten Hag threadbare in the heart of his back line.

Loanee Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Diogo Dalot and attacking trident Antony, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho were also considered by Keane as players who should be taken off the books going forwards. While Brazilian winger Antony is not expected to leave the club according to Fabrizio Romano, United are willing to listen to offers for Martial. Sancho, having been banished following his public statement criticising Ten Hag, seems a certainty to leave the club soon, with him possibly on the move in January alongside Casemiro and Varane according to the Independent.

Keane not convinced by Rashford

Keane criticised the winger after Man City's 3-3 draw with Spurs

Interestingly, when posed the question surrounding United forward Marcus Rashford, Keane decided to sit on the fence amid worries over his lack of effort and determination, which saw him dropped for the Manchester-based club’s 2-1 win over Chelsea. The Irishman gave the 26-year-old both barrels after Manchester City's draw against Tottenham on Sunday, calling on him to show more work rate. And he was still unconvinced about Rashford's long-term future in the latest episode of 'Stick to Football'.

“I’m not sure about Marcus [Rashford]. The whole package – personality, his mood swings. He’s a talented player, but if you’re not going to work hard, and he’s having these dips every now and again, there’s all this talk about his confidence, off the field stuff. Just turn up every week and do the business.”

While Keane couldn’t decide the best course of action for the Englishman, Wright and Carragher and Neville were quick to say they would be keeping the Wythenshawe-born star, who has registered 125 goals and a further 72 assists in his 378-game senior Red Devils career. And although he has just two league goals so far this season, the United board back him to return to his best.

However, Rashford will need to show more to get Keane and other United fans back on his side. You can check out what he had to say in the full episode below ('Keep, Last Straw or Ditch’ starts at 40:00).

Watch: Keane picks 10 United players he would sell