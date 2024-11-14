Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has slammed Alejandro Garnacho for not celebrating when scoring against Leicester City last time out.

Garnacho has received some criticism from fans in recent weeks, with one particular supporter confronting him outside the stadium. The Argentinian international later struck against Leicester after coming off the bench, but he refused to celebrate.

Speaking after the game, midfielder Bruno Fernandes confirmed that Garnacho didn't want to celebrate because he feels he has lost faith from some of the fans...

"Garnacho scored a banger but didn't celebrate like he should because he thinks he has lost faith from some fans. I told him people will always moan but lots of people like you and enjoy what you do. "I told him to celebrate, it was something special. He is a special player, we have difference makers. They are the ones who win us games. We want them to score every game but that isn't going to happen."

Reacting to the situation on The Overlap, former United midfielder Keane has slammed the youngster, telling him to get another job if he doesn't want to celebrate.

"They're playing the game to score goals. They've got fans who travel and paid fortunes to get there, and he's on about, someone's had a go at me. People have travelled. You've scored a brilliant goal, you can enjoy it. He can make his points on social media. But celebrate a goal, that's what the fans travel for. People make sacrifices to travel to watch Man United, he's scored a brilliant goal. United are having a tough time. And if a young person can't enjoy scoring a goal for Man Utd, do you know what he should do? Get a job somewhere else."

Ian Wright fought back, protecting Garnacho, suggesting that he's 'different as a youngster' compared to himself, but Keane insisted that he can't be getting upset with the opinions of fans. The former Arsenal forward was flabbergasted that Keane couldn't understand why Garnacho was upset, and Keane reiterated that there would be 'idiots everywhere'...

"Idiots everywhere, there's them f******* idiots everywhere. My point is, sorry for swearing, but when you score a goal, all that should be, that's gone. I just scored a goal in this moment. If he's going to be upset with that, get a different job."

Wright was fighting Garnacho's corner, but Keane wasn't having any of it and passionately expressed his opinion on the situation. Keane certainly isn't someone who is afraid to say how he feels, especially when it comes to Manchester United.