Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink came to blows regarding Arsenal's season on Super Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side threw a 2-0 lead away against West Ham, despite scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes.

It was the second time in the space of a week that Arsenal had to settle for a 2-2 draw after leading 2-0 in the match.

While Arsenal still lead Man City by four points, City now have the momentum with a game in hand. They also host Arsenal at the Etihad next week.

Having led the Premier League table for pretty much the entirety of the campaign, it would be devastating for the Gunners to be pipped by City now.

But even if they do end up finishing second, would it still be a good season for them? Considering absolutely nobody expected a title challenge from the Gunners this season.

Well, it's fair to say Neville, Keane and Hasselbaink had very different views on the situation.

While Neville still thinks it will be 'unbelievable' if Arsenal finish second, Keane and Hasselbaink thinks it would be a 'disaster'.

What followed was a fascinating debate.

VIDEO: Neville, Keane and Hasselbaink's debate about Arsenal's season

What did Neville, Keane and Hasselbaink say about Arsenal?

"This title race always started at Anfield," Neville began. "Look at the fixtures.

"But they would have snapped your hand off to be in this position at the start of the season. Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season."

Keane wasn't having any of it: “No it wouldn’t be Gary. No chance. Not now. You live in cuckoo land man.”

Hasselbaink agreed: "Everyone will get stronger next year. They might not be in this position. It would be a disaster."

“I’m not saying they won’t be disappointed, but I still wouldn’t look from the outside and think they’ve had a terrible season,” Neville replied.

“It would be a terrible season if they finished second Gary,” Keane said.

"It would be a terrible season. They’re out of every cup competition. 2-0 up this week, 2-0 up today. It’s a huge disappointment."

"That was a wobble today,' Neville admitted. "But you will always have that on your way to the first title.

"They struggled to get over the line last season. It wouldn’t surprise me if they did the same this year. Arsenal not finishing in the top four is huge, this isn't."

"I’d rather be in the Man City dressing room with their experience," Keane said. "They’ve been in this before. They have the composure and experience."

Hasselbaink agreed: "Me as well. I think when you are Man City and under pressure they perform, they get the job done. They can go the season keep on winning. Arsenal still have to go to Newcastle too.

"You are not allowed to lose points today. This will hurt more than losing to Man City. The beginning of the season doesn't matter. To lose is now would be a disaster."