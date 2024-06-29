Highlights Roy Keane reveals he personally apologised to Harry Maguire when he recently bumped into the Manchester United defender.

Maguire struggled in his first few years at Old Trafford and Keane was particularly scathing in his assessment after United's 5-0 thrashing against Liverpool in 2021.

The Irishman has admitted his criticism 'crossed the line' in a discussion around pundits getting things wrong and players' mental health.

Roy Keane has revealed that he apologised to Harry Maguire after making uncomplimentary comments about the Manchester United defender, which he later admitted were 'personal'. The Irishman was speaking on Gary Neville's 'Stick to Football' show on The Overlap YouTube channel.

Maguire's struggles at Old Trafford were well-documented for several years as the centre-back had difficulty adapting to life at the elite club. He was handed the captain's armband within six months of arriving at the club and Keane, arguably the best captain in Man Utd's history, was heavily critical of the defender's sub-par performances.

The 52-year-old has now admitted his criticism of the England international went too far, confession that he 'crossed the line' after becoming too personal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire has kept 60 clean sheets in his 241 Premier League appearances for Hull City, Leicester City and Manchester United.

Roy Keane Reveals He Bumped Into Harry Maguire

He says the criticism 'crossed the line'

The panel that included Jill Scott and Ian Wright were speaking about when pundits get their criticism wrong and Keane chipped in by saying: "I was harsh on Harry Maguire for footballing reasons and, obviously, we do a lot of [Manchester] United matches – obviously he's struggled at United, had a tough time with England – but more so club level. We're on about the mental health of players, and I've crossed the line with Maguire – I mocked him a little bit, and it's not nice."

The ex-Man United midfielder then revealed he encountered Maguire in person and offered an apology:

"I've played the game, I know how hard it is, but I'm also big enough. I bumped into Harry a few months ago, and I apologised to him. Sometimes as pundits, we get it wrong as well, but there is a point where you go, if it's personal then you're crossing the line."

The £190,000-per-week central defender had a solid 2023-24 season but has unfortunately missed Euro 2024 with England through injury. His redemption has been strong enough that most supporters were disappointed at the news he wouldn't be starting alongside John Stones at the heart of Gareth Southgate's back-line.

Roy Keane's Criticism of Maguire

It came after a heavy defeat against Liverpool

The incident in which Keane claimed to have 'crossed the line' came in October 2021 after Man United were thrashed 5-0 at home by fierce rivals Liverpool. The former Ireland international took issue with Maguire after the defender issued a public apology in which he called the performance: "Nowhere near good enough for this club."

While working for Sky Sports, the pundit said: "Maguire needs to sort his game out. It's nothing to do with fitness, it's just a lack of professionalism. There are clearly talented players at the top of the pitch. Midfield and defensively you do worry." Keane would then brandish both Maguire and Luke Shaw as 'disgraces to the club' while also mocking the United captain at the time. Watch the video below:

Maguire has worked hard to be seen as a reliable centre-back option for both club and country once more and looks set to start the 2024-25 season as one of the Red Devils' central defensive options after appearing to be unwanted at Old Trafford in 2023. His absence from the England squad at Euro 2024 could hold the nation back as Maguire has always been a solid performer for his country.