Roy Keane is modern football's foremost naysayer. From refusing to celebrate against your former team to sharing hugs in the tunnel with your club's arch-nemesis, the retired Irish midfield enforcer struggles to get his head around the diluted version of the sport where he once poured his heart out and shed blood with every match.

Now a pundit, he has frequently expressed his disdain for the contemporary model of the beautiful game. However, in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel back in 2021, the 53-year-old admitted to participating in a "gentrified" tradition himself, revealing the one player he asked to swap shirts with.

When he wasn’t hurling himself into poleaxing challenges, Keane was often caught exchanging fiery words with opponents or commanding his Manchester United and Ireland teammates with the authority of a sergeant. Discovering that he once set aside his trademark intensity for a more congenial gesture comes as a surprise, although he admits to having regretted it afterward.

Keane Reveals One Player He Asked to Swap Shirts

It came after a match against Germany, but the Irishman has since said he regrets it

In a 2021 episode of The Overlap, Keane recounted representing Ireland in a friendly against Germany ahead of the 1994 World Cup. The former Republic of Ireland star shared that after his team’s victory, he approached ex-Germany international Matthias Sammer to swap shirts.

However, Keane faced an unexpected snub as the former Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart player declined his request - a moment the Sky Sports pundit later came to regret. “I’ve asked one player to swap a jersey, which I regret, when I played Germany with Ireland,” he told Neville (see minute 46:00 in the video below).

“Once to swap a player for Germany, the pre-94 World Cup. We played Germany in a friendly. And after the game — we had beaten them, to be fair — I was being polite. What’s the sweeper, Sammer? He said, ‘No’ and I went, ‘f***k.’ Anyway, but that was it and I just thought I shouldn’t be asking.”

Keane admitted that, while Sammer was "polite" in rejecting his shirt swap request, the United legend also revealed that Sammer wouldn't have been his first choice. As a big admirer of Zinedine Zidane, he even named the former Real Madrid manager his toughest opponent.

Having faced Zidane both at club and international level, Keane recalled a missed opportunity to swap shirts after a Madrid match. He explained, “Honestly, he [Sammer] was polite — not that I wanted his jersey — but if I really wanted to swap with somebody, it probably would have been Zidane or somebody."

“But after that, I just went, it’s just stupid swapping jerseys really. And Zidane, I remember we played him when we were at United and obviously Zidane was a brilliant player. After the Madrid game, we were walking up the tunnel together, and sometimes you walk up to the player, and I was looking at him, and he was looking at me, thinking he’d probably ask me [for my shirt]. But no, we didn’t. I’m glad [we didn’t swap shirts], and that was the other time I thought, ‘Will I, won’t I?’ and I’ve gone, ‘No, leave it.’”